Unblinded and Sean Callagy Welcome Entrepreneurs and Professionals from Around the World to Make Their and Even the Larger World a Greater Place
Unblinded, a company focused on mastering group influence, welcomes global entrepreneurs to Group Influence LBI on Long Beach Island. This five-day immersion will teach professionals how to transform presentations and meetings into powerful platforms for growth and integrity-based action. Featuring Sean Callagy and other top leaders, the event promises profound impact.
Beach Haven, NJ, September 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Unblinded, a mission-driven enterprise designed to consult, train, and coach professionals to master the superpower of group influence, what to do with it, and how to emotionally get ourselves to employ it. Unblinded’s formula for group influence for public speaking, leadership, and management is set to ignite a movement of leadership and integrity as it welcomes elite entrepreneurs and professionals from across the globe to Group Influence LBI, an exclusive, game-changing event that started on September 11. Hosted at the Long Beach Island Historical Museum, 129 Engleside Avenue, Beach Haven, New Jersey 08008, this unparalleled immersion will equip visionary leaders with the Group Influence Mastery needed to create seismic shifts in their businesses and the world, turning everyday meetings, speaking engagements, and presentations into platforms for exponential growth and impact.
Over the course of five days, Certification Partners and long-term Elite members will dive deep into the Unblinded Formula - mastering not only the ability to move rooms and auditoriums, but more importantly, to inspire action with integrity, transforming everyday meetings, speaking engagements, and presentations into true opportunities for impact and actualization.
Andrea Cataneo, known as “the deal attorney,” who is the co-chair of the National Investment Banking Association Board of Directors and has taken over 200 companies public in seven different ways, said, "I have seen my bottom line double since joining Unblinded, which is exciting, to say the least. But one of the things I cannot wait for is watching Sean speak. I believe Sean is the most masterful speaker, trainer, and integrous leader on the planet. I have seen thousands of presentations from some of the brightest minds on Wall Street and in the Finance sector, and most were fantastic; Sean, though, is not just fantastic. He is mind-blowing. The way he moves a room is incredible; it is something you must see live!"
Lance McGee, a heart-centered, growth-minded leader who started his first business at ten-years-old, and is now the principal at Energy Solutions, expressed his enthusiasm for Sean, “Sean has changed my truth and my certainty in ways I can’t even communicate. I used to earn 10 to 12 monthly contracts, and now I get 17 to 20 contracts weekly. Learning about group influence through Sean Callagy and Unblinded, my business has experienced unprecedented success that required scaling on a massive level. It’s not just about knowing what to say in a room full of people. It’s about leading them with integrity and creating action that moves the needle.”
Loretta Wetzel, a possible future space traveler and a prominent Family Entrepreneur and Authority on Healthy Relationships & Families Through Business, shared, "Understanding group influence has been the key to unlocking new levels of growth in my business. I’ve learned how to inspire individuals and entire audiences to act with integrity and purpose. This event in Long Beach Island is set to be one of the most enriching experiences yet - an opportunity to connect, learn, and have fun in the beautiful beach setting, all while learning from someone who consistently shows me so many new things. Sean's mastery is remarkable."
Sean Callagy, Unblinded Founder and Chief Visionary Officer, spoke on the event's fourth holding: "The possibilities in front of us are limitless. Group influence is the key to transforming your business and the world around you. We’re creating a movement of integrity, influence, and leadership that will profoundly impact the planet. This is even more meaningful when it happens here: the heart and soul of my family for the past fifty years, where I learned from my grandfather, who was also blind, and grandmother about the value of integrity and a growth mindset. This place is my home, and I am so happy to share that with our Partners and Elite members."
Fernando Valencia, Unblinded Co-founder, winner of the Beacon Award for the most impactful immigrant in the United States, and someone who has trained thousands of top executives, attorneys, accountants, and financial service providers, knows top-notch talent and expressed his excitement, stating, "This isn't just the beginning - it's a powerful new push, a surge of momentum that’s propelling us to even greater heights. Group influence has always been the driving force behind what we do, but now, we’re accelerating faster, reaching new levels of impact and influence. This event is the perfect opportunity for everyone in our ecosystem to rise to that higher level together."
Unblinded Co-founder Adam Gugino remarked, "The beauty of group influence is that it multiplies impact exponentially. What we’re doing here, in this exclusive event, is creating the roadmap for how to bring more abundance, freedom, and influence into the world - together. This is a moment for our community to take everything we’ve learned and use it to create a lasting legacy. It is the power of group influence that helped me take my previous company from 3 million to 750 million dollars in sales in just three years. Now I have a language and formula around what I have done and can teach it to others."
Tony Robbins, a world-renowned motivational speaker, trainer, and coach to U.S. Presidents Bush and Clinton, best-selling author, and entrepreneur, has said, “Nobody leads with more heart and integrity than Sean Callagy. If you don’t know what he’s up to, you need to.”
Alison Armstrong, best-selling author and top relationship coach, shared how Unblinded has impacted her business: “Since working with Unblinded, I’ve been able to generate an additional 400,000 views of my content on a podcast, and convert those downloads into sales meetings, and most importantly, 1,000 sales - exponentially growing my bottom line. The influence mastery I’ve learned from Sean and his team has completely transformed how I approach my business, and I’m eternally grateful for the results it has produced.”
Group Influence LBI, designed for Unblinded Elite members and Certification Partners, is set to be an unforgettable experience filled with learning, collaboration, and fun on beautiful Long Beach Island, New Jersey. It represents another major step in Unblinded’s mission to create local to global leaders who inspire integrity-based action and massive results in every area of life.
For further inquiries, please contact:
Nicole Maiello
Chief of Staff, Magic, and Fun at Callagy Law
nmaiello@callagylaw.com
201-261-1700
