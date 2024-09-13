Unblinded and Sean Callagy Welcome Entrepreneurs and Professionals from Around the World to Make Their and Even the Larger World a Greater Place

Unblinded, a company focused on mastering group influence, welcomes global entrepreneurs to Group Influence LBI on Long Beach Island. This five-day immersion will teach professionals how to transform presentations and meetings into powerful platforms for growth and integrity-based action. Featuring Sean Callagy and other top leaders, the event promises profound impact.