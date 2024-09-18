The Oaks at Old Town a Fresh Approach to Coastal Living in Destin FL
Destin, FL, September 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Local real estate developer and agent Tim Shepard has launched his latest project, The Oaks at Old Town, a collection of 19 townhomes located at 140 Sibert Avenue in the heart of Destin. Priced at $540,000, these townhomes exemplify coastal luxury and reflect the vision of a longtime Destin resident.
Located at 140 Sibert Avenue, each 1,962-square-foot, two-story townhome offers three bedrooms, 2 ½ baths, and a one-car attached garage. Designed with the needs of modern families in mind, the homes boast features such as Calacatta Laza Quartz countertops, custom lighting, and luxury vinyl planking throughout.
MB Construction of Destin, owned by Mark Borgen, was the General Contractor and builder and the homes are being marketed by Destin Real Estate - Tim Shepard.
When asked about his inspiration for embarking on the project, Tim replied "Destin has a need for quality housing within walking distance to shopping, dining, and popular attractions. There has historically been a void in new modern construction in Destin. These homes are designed to meet the latest building codes and provide favorable insurability and minimum maintenance."
A family project, Tim's wife, Tara Shepard, played a crucial role in the development. As the lead interior designer for the project, she made all exterior and interior finishing selections, and staged the model. Tara’s eye for detail is evident in every room. From the double-stacked kitchen cabinets to the stained beamed ceilings, her designs add warmth and sophistication to each townhome residence.
Tim Shepard has been a part of the Destin landscape for over two decades. "Over the years, there haven't been many opportunities for development so when I saw this property come to market, I jumped on it, the location is phenomenal.
The past few years have not been kind to builders, the primary challenge developing The Oaks at Old Town was labor and material availability and inflation driven by Covid.
The Oaks at Old Town not only enhances the local real estate landscape but also contributes to Downtown Destin development.
With its proximity to Captain Leonard Destin Park and Clement Taylor Park, local schools, shopping and restaurants, The Oaks offers residents a stylish, low-maintenance retreat while remaining close to the vibrant heart of Destin.
For more information, please contact:
Tim Shepard, Destin Real Estate
tim@browsedestin.com
(850) 325-0004
https://www.browsedestin.com/the-oaks-at-old-town-townhomes.php
