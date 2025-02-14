Skip the Injections: Dr. Kuri Offers a Limited-Time Discount on Permanent Weight Loss Surgery
Tijuana, Mexico, February 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Kuri is pleased to announce a limited-time offer of $1,000 off Gastric Sleeve Surgery at Hospital Blue Medical Tower in Tijuana, Mexico. This special promotion reduces the cost of the procedure to $4,500, making it more accessible for those seeking effective weight loss solutions. It also reduces the price for Lap-Band Revision Surgery to $5,500 from $6,500.
Why Choose Dr. Kuri for Gastric Sleeve Surgery?
Extensive Experience: Dr. Kuri is a highly skilled surgeon with decades of experience specializing in bariatric procedures.
Personalized Care: Every patient receives dedicated, compassionate care from Dr. Kuri and his expert medical team.
State-of-the-Art Facility: Procedures are performed at the modern Hospital Blue Medical Tower in Tijuana, Mexico, ensuring a safe and comfortable experience.
Proven Results: Thousands of satisfied patients have successfully achieved their weight loss goals under Dr. Kuri’s care.
Patient Support: With expert guidance from JoAnn Jackson, RN, BSN — our patient facilitator and a former patient herself — you will receive firsthand advice and support throughout your journey.
This offer is available for a limited time. Contact Dr. Kuri’s office today at 1-844-362-5874, extension #103, and ask for JoAnn Jackson, RN, BSN, their dedicated patient facilitator. JoAnn is not only a registered nurse with a BSN, but also a former patient of Dr. Kuri herself, giving her unique insight and firsthand experience to guide you through your journey.
Financing Available Through United Medical Credit
They understand that financing options can make weight loss surgery more accessible. That’s why they’re excited to share an opportunity for patients looking to finance their procedure.
United Medical Credit has launched the Tier 3 Deep Approval Program, starting January 27. This expanded program increases approval rates, helping more patients who may have previously been ineligible for financing or declined.
What You Need to Know:
Expanded Approvals: Tier 3 covers a broader range of credit profiles, ensuring more patients get approved.
Automatic Enrollment: Patients will automatically be enrolled in Tier 3 financing starting January 27th, with a merchant discount rate of 29.99%.
Seamless Integration: There will be no changes to existing Tier 1, Tier 2, or Promotional financing pricing structures.
Highest Approval Rates: Maximize your ability to receive financing and move forward with your procedure.
Take the next step toward achieving your weight loss goals. Contact them today.
Why Choose Dr. Kuri for Gastric Sleeve Surgery?
Extensive Experience: Dr. Kuri is a highly skilled surgeon with decades of experience specializing in bariatric procedures.
Personalized Care: Every patient receives dedicated, compassionate care from Dr. Kuri and his expert medical team.
State-of-the-Art Facility: Procedures are performed at the modern Hospital Blue Medical Tower in Tijuana, Mexico, ensuring a safe and comfortable experience.
Proven Results: Thousands of satisfied patients have successfully achieved their weight loss goals under Dr. Kuri’s care.
Patient Support: With expert guidance from JoAnn Jackson, RN, BSN — our patient facilitator and a former patient herself — you will receive firsthand advice and support throughout your journey.
This offer is available for a limited time. Contact Dr. Kuri’s office today at 1-844-362-5874, extension #103, and ask for JoAnn Jackson, RN, BSN, their dedicated patient facilitator. JoAnn is not only a registered nurse with a BSN, but also a former patient of Dr. Kuri herself, giving her unique insight and firsthand experience to guide you through your journey.
Financing Available Through United Medical Credit
They understand that financing options can make weight loss surgery more accessible. That’s why they’re excited to share an opportunity for patients looking to finance their procedure.
United Medical Credit has launched the Tier 3 Deep Approval Program, starting January 27. This expanded program increases approval rates, helping more patients who may have previously been ineligible for financing or declined.
What You Need to Know:
Expanded Approvals: Tier 3 covers a broader range of credit profiles, ensuring more patients get approved.
Automatic Enrollment: Patients will automatically be enrolled in Tier 3 financing starting January 27th, with a merchant discount rate of 29.99%.
Seamless Integration: There will be no changes to existing Tier 1, Tier 2, or Promotional financing pricing structures.
Highest Approval Rates: Maximize your ability to receive financing and move forward with your procedure.
Take the next step toward achieving your weight loss goals. Contact them today.
Contact
Dr Kuri & AssociatesContact
Pedro Kuri, MD
1-844-362-5874 Ext. 103
www.lapbandsurgery.com/
Pedro Kuri, MD
1-844-362-5874 Ext. 103
www.lapbandsurgery.com/
Categories