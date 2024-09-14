Symmetry IT Relocates Headquarters to Coral Gables, Florida
Symmetry IT has relocated its headquarters from North Miami to Coral Gables, positioning the company closer to clients. Coral Gables, a recognized smart city, offers advanced infrastructure, allowing Symmetry IT to optimize its services, including faster response times and enhanced system monitoring. The company continues to provide managed IT services, Help Desk support, and cybersecurity, with many engineers working remotely from Orlando, Tampa, and Jacksonville, while serving clients onsite.
Miami, FL, September 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Symmetry IT, a leading provider of managed IT services, is proud to announce the relocation of its headquarters from North Miami back to Coral Gables, where the company was based before the COVID-19 pandemic. This move positions Symmetry IT closer to its clients and their leadership teams, enhancing collaboration and service delivery.
Coral Gables is recognized as a “smart city,” known for its advanced technology infrastructure. With access to a robust fiber-optic network and IoT-enabled systems, Symmetry IT is well-positioned to improve its internal operations and client support. The city’s smart technology will enable Symmetry IT to optimize response times, improve system monitoring, and enhance overall service efficiency.
Symmetry IT provides a wide range of IT services, including managed IT solutions that proactively oversee clients' technology environments, and Help Desk support for immediate business hours assistance and after-hours emergencies. The company’s IT support, available remotely and onsite, offers rapid response times, ensuring business continuity. Additionally, the company’s cybersecurity platform, Defenasys, ensures clients are protected from evolving threats and remain compliant with industry standards such as NIST.
Many of Symmetry IT’s engineers will continue to work remotely from Orlando, Tampa, and Jacksonville, attending virtual meetings through Microsoft Teams while providing onsite support in those areas. This flexible model allows the company to maintain its high-quality service across Florida.
"We’re excited to return to Coral Gables, a city that supports our technology-driven approach to IT services. It’s an ideal location for us to continue growing and offering top-tier support to our clients," said Ivette Lee, CEO of Symmetry IT.
For more information about Symmetry IT and the services offered, please visit www.SymmetryTech.com or contact inquiries@symmetrytech.com.
Contact
Symmetry ITContact
Eddie Lee
1-888-847-0018
https://www.symmetrytech.com
