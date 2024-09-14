Symmetry IT Relocates Headquarters to Coral Gables, Florida

Symmetry IT has relocated its headquarters from North Miami to Coral Gables, positioning the company closer to clients. Coral Gables, a recognized smart city, offers advanced infrastructure, allowing Symmetry IT to optimize its services, including faster response times and enhanced system monitoring. The company continues to provide managed IT services, Help Desk support, and cybersecurity, with many engineers working remotely from Orlando, Tampa, and Jacksonville, while serving clients onsite.