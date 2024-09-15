The Order of St. George Partners with The Studebaker Group to Advance Humanitarian and Security Initiatives
The Order of St. George's partners with The Studebaker Group, led by Johann Marx, and joint humanitarian programs include Non-Combatant extractions of at-risk individuals from Ukraine and Afghanistan. The order recognizes Johann Marx for his leadership in humanitarian and national security initiatives with the distinguished Medal of Merit and a Knighthood to be conferred in March 2025.
Atlanta, GA, September 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Descending from an ancient and military order of knighthood, The International Knightly Order Valiant of St. George was founded on 23 April 1326 in Visegrad, Hungary, by King Karoly Robert, great grandson of Charles of Anjou. It is the most ancient of those Chivalric Orders that were created as “Royal” institutions, independent of the church and is a religious confraternity of Knights and Dames who are committed to a life of humility, loyalty and service for the common good.
Over the centuries, governance of the Order has been in the hands of Kings of Hungary, Holy Roman Emperors, Cardinals and a Pope. The Order is committed to advancing the noble traditions of chivalry through humanitarian aid and charitable initiatives, particularly focusing on military veterans and supporting at-risk civilian populations in conflict zones. The organization’s partnership with Johann Marx and The Studebaker Group has been instrumental in driving joint humanitarian and security initiatives.
Under Mr. Marx’s leadership, The Studebaker Group has spearheaded critical humanitarian operations in high-risk regions, including Ukraine and Afghanistan. In Ukraine, their teams facilitated the safe evacuation of high-risk individuals, including children with special needs, the elderly, and displaced families. Furthermore, his leadership and ability to raise donations from various donors in the U.S. ensured the provision of essential medical supplies to conflict-affected areas, marking a significant impact in the ongoing humanitarian crisis.
The Order of St. George recognizes Johann Marx’s unparalleled expertise in national security, defense technology, and humanitarian aid as an essential force for good in the world. We are proud to announce the conferral of the prestigious Order of St. George Medal of Merit to Mr. Johann Marx in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to global humanitarian efforts and national security. Mr. Marx has been further nominated for Knighthood by the Order, with the honor to be formally conferred under the Fons Honorum of the President of Hungary in March 2025.
Moving forward, Mr. Marx will be working with The Order of St. George in establishing sustainable solutions to combat human trafficking. His expertise in security and intelligence technology and solutions is invaluable to these projects.
For more information on The Order of St. George, please contact:
Robert Soderstrom
Grand Prior of the Americas
The Order of St. George
www.stgeorgeamericas.org
Contact
Robert Soderstrom
404-552-6710
www.stgeorgeamericas.org
Johann Marx from The Studebaker Group at +1-706-761-3080 or johann@studebaker.group
Robert Soderstrom
404-552-6710
www.stgeorgeamericas.org
Johann Marx from The Studebaker Group at +1-706-761-3080 or johann@studebaker.group
