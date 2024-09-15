The Order of St. George Partners with The Studebaker Group to Advance Humanitarian and Security Initiatives

The Order of St. George's partners with The Studebaker Group, led by Johann Marx, and joint humanitarian programs include Non-Combatant extractions of at-risk individuals from Ukraine and Afghanistan. The order recognizes Johann Marx for his leadership in humanitarian and national security initiatives with the distinguished Medal of Merit and a Knighthood to be conferred in March 2025.