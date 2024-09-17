Lt Senior Services Continues Its Monthly Series for Seniors on Tuesday, October 8, with a Presentation on "Sleep and Aging"
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. The special guest for October is Dr. Laura Salazar or Baylor Scott & White Health, who will provide important information on aging’s effects on sleep.
Austin, TX, September 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sleep is not only a time for rest, but a key to maintaining health and vitality as people age. Prioritizing quality sleep can help strengthen the body, sharpen the mind, and enhance the quality of life - because a well-rested life is a healthier, more fulfilling one.
Through this presentation, Dr. Laura Salazar will help attendees learn more about ways to improve sleep quality.
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. Seminars are held at the Lake Travis Community Library. Upcoming scheduled topics include:
October 8: Sleep and Aging
November 12: Your Forever Home - Building, Buying, and Remodeling Options
The in-person events take place on the second Tuesday of each month, 10:30 AM-12 noon, at Lake Travis Community Library, 1938 Lohmans Crossing Rd, Austin, 78734. Those interested in attending should visit www.ltseniorservices.org/2024events for more information and to register to attend.
About LT Senior Services:
LT Senior Services, a non-profit organization founded in 2018, is formed of businesses and non-profit organizations that are passionate about serving the aging adult community of the Lake Travis area. LT Senior Services hosts monthly seminars, two Shred Days annually, and their signature event, the Aging Well Expo, each fall. In addition to hosting other events and initiatives, all events hosted by LT Senior Services are free to attendees. Find out more information by visiting www.ltseniorservices.org or contact Cyndi Cummings, President, at info@ltseniorservices.org.
Cyndi Cummings
512-766-3658
https://ltseniorservices.org
