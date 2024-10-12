U.S. DoD's Choice to Reward Failed Intel Illustrates the Pathetic State of U.S. Semiconductor Manufacturing Says The Information Network
New Tripoli, PA, October 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The U.S. Department of Defense’s choice to award Intel $3.5 billion reveals a broader issue: the weakened state of U.S. semiconductor manufacturing. This raises concerns not just about Intel’s manufacturing performance, but the overall fragility of U.S. semiconductor capabilities, according to The Information Network’s recently published report entitled “Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market Forecasts.” A more detailed description of the report is published on Substack.
“Despite Intel’s recent struggles, the U.S. Department of Defense has awarded $3.5 billion to Intel for classified semiconductor work,” noted Dr. Robert Castellano, President of The Information Network. “The DoD’s decision underscores the dire state of U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, with Intel chosen due to lack of domestic alternatives.”
“The Secure Enclave initiative aims to provide cutting-edge semiconductor capabilities specifically for national defense. Intel’s selection highlights the lack of viable U.S. options for advanced semiconductor production,” added Dr. Castellano.
