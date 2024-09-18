Loveforce international Releases a New Digital Music Single by inRchild
Santa Clarita, CA, September 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, September 20, Loveforce international will release a new Digital Music Single. The new single will be by Loveforce International Recording Artists inRchild. It is a single about relationships.
The new Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled “You and I”. It is an upbeat, indie Alternative R&B, Soul-Pop song. The lyrics talk about the ways love can uplift someone. The instrumentation behind the singer is meant to uplift one's mood. The song can be considered fun to listen to. The song is danceable.
“We are releasing a fun, breezy, R&B, Soul-Pop song this week.” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. Our recording artists inRchild are our 4th best selling artist. This release helps listeners hear why,” he Continued.
The new Digital Music Single will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For Further information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954.
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
