New Horror Anthology Featuring Florida Authors Celebrates Phantom History House
Tampa, FL, September 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Phantom History House, Tampa Bay’s only Paranormal-themed bed & breakfast, is pleased to announce the publication of its horror anthology, Phantom Menagerie: Stories Inspired by Phantom History House, just in time for the Halloween season.
This collection of short horror fiction features 16 Florida-based horror writers, each of whom toured the business near Oldsmar., Fla., and chose a specific item or antique on which to base their story. These short tales include imaginative backstories as to how the objects came to be at the unique B&B and what paranormal and supernatural occurrences preceded their appearance here.
Ghosts, possessions and the metaphysical figure prominently throughout this collection of tales and each will make you question not only how these odd items came to be part of the house, but whether you would want to be near them if you knew their true backstory.
Featured, real items in these stories range from an antique meat grinder that quietly rests on a library shelf in Melanie Sue’s “Little Killer” and a post-mortem photograph in the B&B’s Cemetery Room highlighted in Matt Masucci’s “A Peculiar Photograph,” to the 180 colorful bottles in the B&B’s Potion Room discovered in Douglas Ford’s “Mummy Dust.” Each story’s author was given creative license to create a spine-tingling tale about their object of choice to share with their readers.
The wide range of talent featured in the book features authors from along Florida’s Gulf coast, stretching from Naples to Ocala.
Read through this collection that Bram Stoker Award® winning author Cindy O’Quinn calls “one of the most unique anthologies I’ve had the pleasure of reading.” And adds, “There is something that will tickle everyone’s fancy. That which tickles may also bite. You have been warned.”
Phantom Menagerie, featuring a cover by renowned artist Lynne Hansen, is now available on Amazon in both paperback and Kindle editions! To learn more about Phantom History House, visit PhantomHistoryHouse.com.
Authors and titles featured in Phantom Menagerie:
Franc Auld: “Light Attraction”
Steve Blanchard: “Milkweed”
Derik Cavignano: “The Homecoming”
Jose Cruz: “Phantom Histories”
Sally Darling: “The Screaming of the Bell”
Douglas Ford: “Mummy Dust”
Joshua Ginsberg: “The Vessel”
Stephanie E. Jensen: “Hemigranea”
Lori Lord Masucci: “Delta”
Matt Masucci: “A Peculiar Photograph”
Eddie J. Morales: “The Casket Bookcase”
Elaine Pascale: “Spider Tonsils”
Ed Peeler: “The View Beyond the Night”
Christina Persaud: “The Gramophone”
Joshua Strnad: “The Catch”
Melanie Sue: “Little Killer”
About Phantom History House
Phantom History House is a paranormal-themed bed and breakfast in Tampa, Fla., owned by Tim Hinton and Steve Blanchard. The home, located within the Twin Branch Acres subdivision, features four themed bedchambers and hosts a variety of activities such as psychic mediums, tarot card readers, themed events and more. To learn more, follow Phantom History House on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube and visit PhantomHistoryHouse.com.
This collection of short horror fiction features 16 Florida-based horror writers, each of whom toured the business near Oldsmar., Fla., and chose a specific item or antique on which to base their story. These short tales include imaginative backstories as to how the objects came to be at the unique B&B and what paranormal and supernatural occurrences preceded their appearance here.
Ghosts, possessions and the metaphysical figure prominently throughout this collection of tales and each will make you question not only how these odd items came to be part of the house, but whether you would want to be near them if you knew their true backstory.
Featured, real items in these stories range from an antique meat grinder that quietly rests on a library shelf in Melanie Sue’s “Little Killer” and a post-mortem photograph in the B&B’s Cemetery Room highlighted in Matt Masucci’s “A Peculiar Photograph,” to the 180 colorful bottles in the B&B’s Potion Room discovered in Douglas Ford’s “Mummy Dust.” Each story’s author was given creative license to create a spine-tingling tale about their object of choice to share with their readers.
The wide range of talent featured in the book features authors from along Florida’s Gulf coast, stretching from Naples to Ocala.
Read through this collection that Bram Stoker Award® winning author Cindy O’Quinn calls “one of the most unique anthologies I’ve had the pleasure of reading.” And adds, “There is something that will tickle everyone’s fancy. That which tickles may also bite. You have been warned.”
Phantom Menagerie, featuring a cover by renowned artist Lynne Hansen, is now available on Amazon in both paperback and Kindle editions! To learn more about Phantom History House, visit PhantomHistoryHouse.com.
Authors and titles featured in Phantom Menagerie:
Franc Auld: “Light Attraction”
Steve Blanchard: “Milkweed”
Derik Cavignano: “The Homecoming”
Jose Cruz: “Phantom Histories”
Sally Darling: “The Screaming of the Bell”
Douglas Ford: “Mummy Dust”
Joshua Ginsberg: “The Vessel”
Stephanie E. Jensen: “Hemigranea”
Lori Lord Masucci: “Delta”
Matt Masucci: “A Peculiar Photograph”
Eddie J. Morales: “The Casket Bookcase”
Elaine Pascale: “Spider Tonsils”
Ed Peeler: “The View Beyond the Night”
Christina Persaud: “The Gramophone”
Joshua Strnad: “The Catch”
Melanie Sue: “Little Killer”
About Phantom History House
Phantom History House is a paranormal-themed bed and breakfast in Tampa, Fla., owned by Tim Hinton and Steve Blanchard. The home, located within the Twin Branch Acres subdivision, features four themed bedchambers and hosts a variety of activities such as psychic mediums, tarot card readers, themed events and more. To learn more, follow Phantom History House on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube and visit PhantomHistoryHouse.com.
Contact
Phantom History HouseContact
Steve Blanchard
727-656-0478
www.phantomhistoryhouse.com
Steve Blanchard
727-656-0478
www.phantomhistoryhouse.com
Categories