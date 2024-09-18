Soil Link Welcomes Industry Titans David Speight and Damian Leydon as Non-Executive Directors
London, United Kingdom, September 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Soil Link, the UK's leading AI-powered platform for trading heavy construction materials, is proud to announce the appointment of two construction industry heavyweights, David Speight and Damian Leydon, as Non-Executive Directors.
These appointments come at a pivotal moment for Soil Link as it continues to revolutionise the UK's £22 billion heavy materials market by driving innovation, sustainability, and efficiency.
Quote from Will Rundle, Co-Founder of Soil Link: “We are delighted to welcome David and Damian to our board. Their unparalleled industry expertise will be crucial in driving our platform’s evolution and enhancing our market strategies. Their combined experience across the UK's most complex construction projects will provide invaluable insights into the challenges and opportunities within our sector. With their guidance, we are confident that Soil Link will continue to lead the way in transforming how the construction industry manages materials, ensuring both sustainability and efficiency.”
Soil Link's AI-powered Materials Exchange Platform (MEP) connects suppliers and buyers, streamlining the reuse and distribution of construction materials while reducing waste and cutting CO2 emissions. The platform optimises resource utilisation across projects, delivering significant cost savings and supporting the UK’s journey to achieving net zero by 2050.
David Speight
With 35 years of experience across major infrastructure projects, including his roles as Civil Programme Director at Sizewell C, Delivery Director for HS2 Phase 1, and Head of Construction at Hinkley Point C, David brings a wealth of knowledge in managing complex, multi-billion-pound construction programmes. His leadership in these sectors will guide Soil Link’s efforts in delivering innovative material management solutions.
Quote from David Speight:
"Soil Link's platform offers a quantum leap for the construction industry, blending advanced technology with circular economy principles. By harnessing data analytics, we can enable smarter decision-making, creating a system where materials are optimally used, reused, and repurposed. I'm thrilled to be part of this transformative journey, helping drive the sector towards a more efficient and sustainable future."
Damian Leydon
Damian brings over 35 years of leadership experience from high-profile projects, including nuclear power stations, Olympic venues, and major urban regeneration schemes. His commitment to innovative project delivery aligns perfectly with Soil Link’s mission to optimise construction material management through cutting-edge technology.
Quote from Damian Leydon:
"Having witnessed the construction industry's challenges in material management firsthand, I believe Soil Link is the breakthrough we've been waiting for. The platform fundamentally reimagines how we handle resources, turning challenges into opportunities for innovation and growth. I’m excited to contribute to a solution that balances environmental responsibility with commercial viability."
David and Damian's combined expertise in major infrastructure, sustainability, and project delivery will be instrumental as Soil Link continues to advance its mission of driving both environmental and economic benefits for the construction industry.
About Soil Link:
Soil Link is at the forefront of construction technology with its AI-powered platform for trading heavy construction materials. The platform optimises resource use, reduces waste, and cuts CO2 emissions while generating significant cost savings for buyers and suppliers. By leveraging advanced data analytics and circular economy principles, Soil Link is transforming how the UK construction industry manages materials.
Contact Information
Gemma Ford
Soil Link
07947 647 697
