Author Rosita Martinez’s New Book, "Legacy: From a Poet's Heart," is an Inspiring Collection of Poetry Exploring Universal Themes of Love, Family, and Faith

Recent release “Legacy: From a Poet's Heart” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Rosita Martinez is a compelling and heartfelt series of poetry and short stories inspired by the author’s experiences. Candid and emotionally stirring, each piece is crafted with the intention of touching hearts, offering wisdom, and encouraging readers to reflect on their own lives and emotions.