Author Paula Thorburn’s New Book, “Riding Around in Rigs on the Lake: Second Edition,” Offers a Mix of True Stories and Imaginative Anecdotes from the Author’s Life

Recent release “Riding Around in Rigs on the Lake: Second Edition” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Paula Thorburn takes readers on a thrilling ride around Lake of the Woods, blending fact and fiction in order to share heartwarming and often unbelievable tales of modern homesteading and off-grid life.