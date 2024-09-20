Author Paula Thorburn’s New Book, “Riding Around in Rigs on the Lake: Second Edition,” Offers a Mix of True Stories and Imaginative Anecdotes from the Author’s Life
Recent release “Riding Around in Rigs on the Lake: Second Edition” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Paula Thorburn takes readers on a thrilling ride around Lake of the Woods, blending fact and fiction in order to share heartwarming and often unbelievable tales of modern homesteading and off-grid life.
New York, NY, September 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Paula Thorburn, a loving wife, mother, and Nana, has completed her new book, “Riding Around in Rigs on the Lake: Second Edition”: an engaging collection of true stories and imaginative tales that invites readers to join Thorburn and her crew on a memorable journey around Lake of the Woods, exploring the joys and challenges of modern homesteading and off-grid living.
Born in Nova Scotia, raised in several small mining towns in Saskatchewan, Author Paula Thorburn graduated from high school in Kenora, NW Ontario, and also graduated with honors from the University of Manitoba. That same spring, she married the love of her life, her husband of forty-plus years, Tim Thorburn and settled on Lake of the Woods in NW Ontario. Paula commercially fished and trapped with Tim for the first fifteen years of their life together before going into lake construction. The author is one of only a handful of women who hold a Master Captain Ltd. License in Canada. Paula is semi-retired while continuing to own and operate Fish Hawk Freightways, a small barge/construction business, with her husband. When not enjoying the company of family and friends, Paula and Tim quasi-operate a little B&B for visitors to Mexico wishing to get away for an evening or two from all the touristy hustle and bustle of the beach resorts.
Paula shares, “Over the years, so many people have said, ‘Paula, you should write a book...No one will ever believe all the crazy stories, but they will be entertaining to read nonetheless!’ I have always loved to write. I find the whole pen to paper, reminiscing or simply making up to entertain, very relaxing and spiritually therapeutic. I believe so very much in storytelling...the sharing of experiences.”
The author continues, “My Bush Babies stories are a written storytelling. It gave me indescribable pleasure to recount all the happy little moments raising our children on Teepee Island. It’s important to keep these precious, happy, wonderful moments alive by telling and retelling over and over again... Even if each person’s version is a ‘wee’ bit different from everyone else’s!
“The anecdotes and little stories in ‘Riding Around in Rigs on the Lake’ are remembered stories...Lots of poetic license taken by myself and family members and friends who so generously shared a moment of their own out the lake.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Paula Thorburn’s riveting collection is a delightful read for anyone interested in the charm of off-grid living and the rich tapestry of life on Lake of the Woods. Thorburn’s anecdotes are infused with warmth and humor, making this an engaging reading experience that’s sure to leave a lasting impact long after the final pages.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase "Riding Around in Rigs on the Lake: Second Edition" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
