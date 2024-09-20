Authors Iris Stewart and Da'Shawnah Rice-Stewart’s New Book, "The Magical Queen and the Enchanted 3," Follows Three Puppies Who Vow to Protect Their New Queen

Recent release “The Magical Queen and the Enchanted 3” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing authors Iris Stewart and Da'Shawnah Rice-Stewart is a captivating new children’s book that follows the adventure of three lost puppies who find their way to a magical queen a. Grateful for their new home, the puppies vow to protect the queen and receive magical powers in return.