Authors Iris Stewart and Da'Shawnah Rice-Stewart’s New Book, "The Magical Queen and the Enchanted 3," Follows Three Puppies Who Vow to Protect Their New Queen
Recent release “The Magical Queen and the Enchanted 3” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing authors Iris Stewart and Da'Shawnah Rice-Stewart is a captivating new children’s book that follows the adventure of three lost puppies who find their way to a magical queen a. Grateful for their new home, the puppies vow to protect the queen and receive magical powers in return.
Baltimore, MD, September 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Iris Stewart and Da'Shawnah Rice-Stewart have completed their new book, “The Magical Queen and the Enchanted 3”: a delightful tale that invites young readers into a world of magic and adventure, where three lost puppies are given a second chance at happiness and discover their own extraordinary powers.
“This story is about three puppies lost in the meadow, and a magical queen finds them and gives them a place to call home,” write Iris and Da’Shawnah. “The puppies are grateful for what the queen has given them, and for that the three puppies vow to protect and keep the queen safe. The queen also gives the puppies magical powers. Read along to find out just what kind of powers the pups received and what adventure lies ahead for the pups and queen.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Iris Stewart and Da'Shawnah Rice-Stewart’s engaging tale is filled with charm and wonder, making it a perfect read for children who love fantasy and heroism. As readers follow the adventures of the magical puppies and their queen, they will discover a celebration of the special bond between friends and the joy of discovering one’s own potential.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "The Magical Queen and the Enchanted 3" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
