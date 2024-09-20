Author Julia Harker’s New Book, "Turn the Key," is a Historical Romance Novel Exploring Themes of Recovery, Love, and the Pursuit of Happiness in 1870s England
Recent release “Turn the Key” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Julia Harker is a compelling tale that follows one woman’s struggle to recover her memories after a violent assault. As she rebuilds her life in the serene countryside, she finds herself drawn to her benefactor, Mr. Troy Sutton, but her unknown past threatens their burgeoning relationship.
New York, NY, September 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Julia Harker, a longtime writer who was born with an overactive imagination and a flare for storytelling, has completed her new book, “Turn the Key”: a compelling historical romance novel set against the picturesque backdrop of 1870s North Yorkshire, England, that explores themes of resilience, romance, and the quest for personal fulfillment amidst the social constraints of the time.
“Christine is facing the most unimaginable challenges of her lifetime—being physically assaulted and managing a temporary loss of all her memories. It seems an impossible test of her fortitude,” writes Harker. “Working through her recovery in the beautiful countryside of North Yorkshire, England, she works tirelessly to regain some semblance of her life. With the assistance of her nursemaid, Mrs. O’Callaghan, and her benefactor, Mr. Troy Sutton, is it too much for her to hope for a miracle and find her way home?
“Mr. Sutton is the ideal gentleman and does everything within his power to help facilitate Christine’s recovery; however, there is something about her that draws him nearer than a true gentleman should. Knowing absolutely nothing of her background, is it too much of a risk to open his heart to this complete stranger?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Julia Harker’s riveting tale delves into the complexities of social constraints and the limitations placed on women in 1870s England through the struggles and trials of Christine’s path to self-discovery, love, and fulfillment. With its richly drawn characters, evocative setting, and heartfelt narrative, “Turn the Key” promises to captivate readers who enjoy historical romance and stories of personal triumph
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Turn the Key" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Categories