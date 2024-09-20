Author Julia Harker’s New Book, "Turn the Key," is a Historical Romance Novel Exploring Themes of Recovery, Love, and the Pursuit of Happiness in 1870s England

Recent release “Turn the Key” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Julia Harker is a compelling tale that follows one woman’s struggle to recover her memories after a violent assault. As she rebuilds her life in the serene countryside, she finds herself drawn to her benefactor, Mr. Troy Sutton, but her unknown past threatens their burgeoning relationship.