Author Shock N. Awe’s New Book, “The Annals Of Lucifer: A True Story,” Offers a Provocative Reimagining of Biblical Creation from the Perspective of a Fallen Angel
Recent release “The Annals Of Lucifer: A True Story” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Shock N. Awe presents a daring reimagining of the Old Testament’s creation narrative, told through the eyes of a fallen angel. This unique perspective reveals the divine plot to make angels subservient to mankind and explores how the antagonist inadvertently becomes a pivotal figure in God’s plan.
New York, NY, September 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Shock N. Awe, a veteran of the US Army, a small business owner, a robotic engineer, and a freelance mechanic who holds a lifelong passion for theology, has completed his new book, “The Annals Of Lucifer: A True Story”: a groundbreaking new take on the Old Testament’s creation story, told from the perspective of a fallen angel to provide readers with an unconventional and thought-provoking view of biblical events.
“The Old Testament recounts the creation of the world and the creation of man,” writes Shock N. Awe. “It follows the chapters beginning with Genesis. It is a story of God as told by one of his fallen angels, a plot to make the angels subservient to men. The story is narrated by and seen through the lens of the antagonist. The antagonist, unknowingly, throughout the chapters not only begins to fulfill God’s plan but also become a critical player in that story.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Shock N. Awe’s enthralling narrative challenges conventional viewpoints and invites readers to see the biblical story from an entirely new angle and explore how the antagonist’s actions contribute to the larger divine scheme. Engaging and eye-opening, “The Annals Of Lucifer” is sure to offer readers a deeper understanding of the complexities and paradoxes within the biblical narrative while provoking thoughtful reflection on the nature of power, rebellion, and redemption.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "The Annals Of Lucifer: A True Story" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
