Author Shock N. Awe’s New Book, “The Annals Of Lucifer: A True Story,” Offers a Provocative Reimagining of Biblical Creation from the Perspective of a Fallen Angel

Recent release “The Annals Of Lucifer: A True Story” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Shock N. Awe presents a daring reimagining of the Old Testament’s creation narrative, told through the eyes of a fallen angel. This unique perspective reveals the divine plot to make angels subservient to mankind and explores how the antagonist inadvertently becomes a pivotal figure in God’s plan.