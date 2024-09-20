Jimmy Bright’s Newly Released "Fat Kat" is a Heartwarming and Inspirational Tale for All Ages
“Fat Kat” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jimmy Bright is a delightful story that captures the essence of a simpler time while imparting valuable lessons about trust, commitment, and healthy living.
Big Pool, MD, September 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Fat Kat”: a touching and motivational story for readers of all ages. “Fat Kat” is the creation of published author, Jimmy Bright, a dedicated husband and graduate of Athens State University with a BS degree in accounting and computer science.
Bright shares, “This story is about a girl and her loyal cat companion. This story is a throwback to a simpler, more carefree, and much less hurried time, when after the daily chores were completed, it was off to a favorite summertime secret fishing spot. A time when the lazy days of summer seem to last forever, but alas all good things eventually must end, and so it is with this trip to the old fishing spot, but not before the pair encounter a mysterious messenger.
“Pat is young and modest in her outlook on life. During her youthful experiences, Pat is developing the God-bestowed inward traits of trust, commitment, and wisdom. Laz is a devoted friend and constant companion who is always excited to spend time at the favorite spot with her friend Pat. Laz and Pat communicate on a spiritual level that only they can understand. This is a communication level that any cat lover will also be able to easily relate. With a single glance, their eyes meet, it is as if they know exactly what one another is thinking.
“It is precisely during one of these many moments at the fishing spot that they encounter the messenger, Matt. Matt teaches a lighthearted invaluable lesson about good eating habits, exercise, and making healthy lifestyle choices. Developing these types of habits at a young age will reward one with a long happy life with the Father, who is our healthy mountain. Pat’s clarity of thought and healthy countenance stem from good lifestyle choices. Pat learns to acknowledge God’s guidance and not to rely solely upon her own understanding. In doing so, God is able to direct her path. What would be the purpose of the story if it were not for the hidden clues and symbols? Happy reading!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jimmy Bright’s new book is a charming and meaningful narrative that blends nostalgia with important life lessons, making it an enjoyable read for both children and adults.
Consumers can purchase “Fat Kat” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Fat Kat,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
