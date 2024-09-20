Wendi Rider’s Newly Released "Frisco and Friends" is a Heartwarming and Empowering Tale
“Frisco and Friends” from Christian Faith Publishing author Wendi Rider is a touching and engaging story that addresses themes of bullying, friendship, and the acceptance of differences, promoting the message that everyone is unique and valuable.
New York, NY, September 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Frisco and Friends,” a captivating and inspiring story about overcoming bullying and finding friendship in diversity, is the creation of published author, Wendi Rider.
Rider shares, “Frisco and Friends is a story about Frisco and the bullies that he has endured for years because he is what they consider 'different.' They have terrorized the forest creatures and named the village Victorville after Victor, who is the leader of the bullies. Everyone is terrified of them, and Frisco doesn’t know what to do about it. He feels alone, scared, and helpless. He begins to wonder if what the bullies say to him are true, and this causes him to be sadder still.
“When he tries to get away from them, he finds himself in the middle of the forest—tired, hungry, and alone. Frisco meets some friends on his journey though, who all have a difference of their own, and together, they find love and friendship. With this, they teach and learn from each other that bullying is not okay and that it is perfectly okay to be unique or 'different.' Together, they challenge Victor and his crew of bullies to take back their town and once again have peace in their land.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wendi Rider’s new book offers a powerful narrative that encourages young readers to embrace their uniqueness and stand up against bullying, fostering a sense of community and mutual respect.
Consumers can purchase “Frisco and Friends” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Frisco and Friends,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
