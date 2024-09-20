Addison Ferry’s Newly Released "Voices in My Head" is a Gripping and Emotional Tale of Inner Struggles
“Voices in My Head” from Christian Faith Publishing author Addison Ferry is a compelling exploration of mental health, the challenges of adolescence, and the journey of a young girl grappling with overwhelming inner turmoil.
Yoakum, TX, September 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Voices in My Head”: an emotionally charged tale of adolescent struggle. “Voices in My Head” is the creation of published author, Addison Ferry, a high school student and resident of Texas.
Ferry shares, “Do you ever feel like no one understands? Like you are drowning, and no one can hear you screaming for help because you are sitting at the bottom of the ocean? You go through the cycle of life just trying to survive by plastering a smile on your face, but all your emotions are dead. That is exactly what life is like for Ali.
“Ali was in the sixth grade when she first heard the voice. It was loud and ruthless, never allowing her to be happy. Through the years, she has learned to cope with the unending screaming—not only from the voice, but from her parents. The only person who is able to calm the voice is her brother Maddix because he relates to Ali. However, when there is an accident and Maddix may not survive, Ali feels her entire world begin to crumble. She feels as though her friends don’t understand what she is going through and shoves them out of her life. She begins to venture down a dark and lonely path with no end in sight. She is surrounded by agonizing pain, wanting to end it all. Just when Ali thinks she has hit rock bottom, Misty appears in her life. Little does Ali know, her world will never be the same.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Addison Ferry’s new book offers a powerful and relatable narrative for young readers facing similar battles, as well as a poignant reminder of the importance of empathy and understanding.
Consumers can purchase “Voices in My Head” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Voices in My Head,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
