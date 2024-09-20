David R. Kosak’s Newly Released “PAPAW: A novel about God’s power of forgiveness” is a Heartfelt and Inspiring Tale of Redemption
“PAPAW: A novel about God’s power of forgiveness” from Christian Faith Publishing author David R. Kosak is a touching and emotionally resonant story that follows one man's journey through the trials of war, loss, and the ultimate rediscovery of faith.
Dandridge, TN, September 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “PAPAW: A novel about God’s power of forgiveness,” a moving narrative that explores the transformative power of faith, forgiveness, and healing after profound loss and hardship, is the creation of published author, David R. Kosak.
Kosak shares, “Daniel Jerome Shykes, or Danny to his friends and Papaw to his grandchildren, survived brutal combat in North Africa, Italy, and northern France during World War II. After losing two of his best friends, who happened to be devout Christians, while capturing a bridge, Danny lost faith.
“When Danny returned from the war, he married his sweetheart Anne, and they lived a fulfilling life. Upon his retirement, Anne, a devout Christian, tragically lost her life when a drunk driver ran her car off the road. Despair over the loss of his wife drove Danny further from Jesus.
“To help cope, Danny moved his daughter Carol and his grandchildren Tim and Mary into the house where he and Anne shared their lives.
“Heartbroken, Danny pined for Anne.
“After a conversation with his grandson, Tim, Danny learned what he needed to do.
He had to learn to forgive.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David R. Kosak’s new book is an inspiring exploration of how faith and forgiveness can heal even the deepest wounds, guiding readers through a story of love, loss, and the power of redemption.
Consumers can purchase “PAPAW: A novel about God’s power of forgiveness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “PAPAW: A novel about God’s power of forgiveness,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
