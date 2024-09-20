Barry Bacon’s Newly Released “When Is the Rapture?” is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Biblical Prophecy
“When Is the Rapture?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Barry Bacon is a detailed examination of biblical prophecies, focusing on the signs and timelines that point to the rapture and the second coming of Jesus Christ.
Eugene, OR, September 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “When Is the Rapture?” a comprehensive and insightful analysis of scriptural timelines and prophecy, is the creation of published author, Barry Bacon.
Bacon shares, “The signs of the times are hitting us like birth pangs, and all of us Christians should know what signs precede the coming of our Lord Jesus. In this book, you will be shown the clear timelines in Daniel, Matthew 24, and the entire book of Revelation. Each one shows the actual rapture in their timelines and parallels each other perfectly. Unlike other books and theories about the rapture, where they bounce around with cherry-picked scriptures and assumptions, this book shows you God’s written timelines and backs them up with scripture references throughout the Bible. From Genesis to Revelation, God has told us His plan and our story that He allowed us to help write by our actions and our colorful characters. Adam, Noah, Job, Moses, the Judges, the Kings, the Prophets all testify to the first and second coming of Jesus. When you add the great literary giants Paul and the apostle John, you will see that they all agree concerning God’s timelines so that we all can prepare for and understand… 'When is the rapture?'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barry Bacon’s new book offers readers a clear and well-supported guide to understanding the biblical signs and timelines leading up to the rapture.
Consumers can purchase “When Is the Rapture?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “When Is the Rapture?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
