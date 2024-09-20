Tom Puma’s New Book, "The Boy and the Eagle," Follows One Young Boy’s Adventure to Exonerate His Giant Eagle After He is Blamed for Taking Local Livestock
Cave Creek, AZ, September 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Tom Puma, a retired electrician and real estate agent currently residing in Cave Creek, Arizona, has completed his most recent book, “The Boy and the Eagle”: a gripping and engaging story that follows a young boy’s discovery of a giant eagle that unfolds into a thrilling mystery filled with friendship, danger, and high-flying excitement.
“It is the year 1945, just after the testing of the atomic bomb,” writes Puma. “An eagle flies off in the distance, trying to avoid the fallout. She gets caught in the tail end of it as she heads east toward higher ground. Silas Livingston is a thirteen-year-old boy who lives on a small farm in New Mexico along with his single mom after his father was killed during the Normandy invasion.
“Silas, an adventurous lad, is climbing Eagle Mountain, a notorious place with many sharp peaks and cliffs. Few people go there because it is so dangerous, but Silas knows every nook and grannie of the mountain. It is on one of these days that he goes high into the cliffs and finds an eagle nest with one egg. Next to the nest lies the dead mother eagle. Silas decides to take the egg home and hatch it in the chicken’s incubator.
“Along with his best friend, Betty Jo, who lives nearby, they hatch the baby eagle and raise it and train it to fly. They name him Solomon. But as the weeks go by, Solomon grows ten times the size of a normal eagle. And living in a small farm town where everyone knows one another, it’s only a matter of time before the whole town finds out about Solomon. That’s when the real adventure starts. Livestock go missing and the townsfolk blame the giant eagle. Now Silas and Betty Jo have to become junior detectives to find out who the real culprit is.”
Published by Fulton Books, Tom Puma’s book is a delightful blend of mystery, adventure, and the boundless excitement of a young boy’s imagination. Offering a unique combination of historical context and adventurous storytelling, “The Boy and the Eagle” brings to life a post-war America through the eyes of a young hero and his extraordinary companion that is sure to keep the pages turning and have a lasting impact on readers long after its thrilling conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Boy and the Eagle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“It is the year 1945, just after the testing of the atomic bomb,” writes Puma. “An eagle flies off in the distance, trying to avoid the fallout. She gets caught in the tail end of it as she heads east toward higher ground. Silas Livingston is a thirteen-year-old boy who lives on a small farm in New Mexico along with his single mom after his father was killed during the Normandy invasion.
“Silas, an adventurous lad, is climbing Eagle Mountain, a notorious place with many sharp peaks and cliffs. Few people go there because it is so dangerous, but Silas knows every nook and grannie of the mountain. It is on one of these days that he goes high into the cliffs and finds an eagle nest with one egg. Next to the nest lies the dead mother eagle. Silas decides to take the egg home and hatch it in the chicken’s incubator.
“Along with his best friend, Betty Jo, who lives nearby, they hatch the baby eagle and raise it and train it to fly. They name him Solomon. But as the weeks go by, Solomon grows ten times the size of a normal eagle. And living in a small farm town where everyone knows one another, it’s only a matter of time before the whole town finds out about Solomon. That’s when the real adventure starts. Livestock go missing and the townsfolk blame the giant eagle. Now Silas and Betty Jo have to become junior detectives to find out who the real culprit is.”
Published by Fulton Books, Tom Puma’s book is a delightful blend of mystery, adventure, and the boundless excitement of a young boy’s imagination. Offering a unique combination of historical context and adventurous storytelling, “The Boy and the Eagle” brings to life a post-war America through the eyes of a young hero and his extraordinary companion that is sure to keep the pages turning and have a lasting impact on readers long after its thrilling conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Boy and the Eagle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories