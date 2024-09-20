Malik Abdul-Khaliq’s New Book, "Sanguine Threads: A Novel," Unravels the Complexities of Family and Self-Identity Through Tales of Money, History, and Hidden Truths
Elk Grove, CA, September 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Malik Abdul-Khaliq, a scholar and professor of ethnic studies who hosts the podcast, “Ethnic Discourses,” has completed his most recent book, “Sanguine Threads: A Novel”: a gripping novel that explores the depths of self-identity and familial bonds as characters grapple with revealed truths about themselves and their families.
“Blood is thicker than water, as the adage dictates,” writes Abdul-Khaliq. “However, as this riveting novel, ‘Sanguine Threads,’ explores sometimes oceans—both internal and external—must be traversed for the truer depths of self-identity to be revealed. Does an unexpected big lump sum of money enrich Ashley’s knowledge of herself and family? Does a curator position as an anthropologist help shed light on historical truth and familial ties for Deidre?
“The adventures await the reader with strewn bits of suspense, intrigue, and horror as windows and mirrors of self are examined.”
Published by Fulton Books, Malik Abdul-Khaliq’s book explores how significant life events and personal quests can illuminate one’s understanding of self and family, revealing truths that might otherwise remain obscured. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Sanguine Threads” promises to captivate readers with its blend of suspense and psychological depth, as Abdul-Khaliq deftly balances intrigue with profound themes of identity and connection to deliver a thought-provoking reading experience with a lasting impact.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase “Sanguine Threads: A Novel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Blood is thicker than water, as the adage dictates,” writes Abdul-Khaliq. “However, as this riveting novel, ‘Sanguine Threads,’ explores sometimes oceans—both internal and external—must be traversed for the truer depths of self-identity to be revealed. Does an unexpected big lump sum of money enrich Ashley’s knowledge of herself and family? Does a curator position as an anthropologist help shed light on historical truth and familial ties for Deidre?
“The adventures await the reader with strewn bits of suspense, intrigue, and horror as windows and mirrors of self are examined.”
Published by Fulton Books, Malik Abdul-Khaliq’s book explores how significant life events and personal quests can illuminate one’s understanding of self and family, revealing truths that might otherwise remain obscured. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Sanguine Threads” promises to captivate readers with its blend of suspense and psychological depth, as Abdul-Khaliq deftly balances intrigue with profound themes of identity and connection to deliver a thought-provoking reading experience with a lasting impact.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase “Sanguine Threads: A Novel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories