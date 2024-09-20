Rose & John Burgess’s New Book, "Deadly Secrets," is a Gripping New Thriller That Invites Readers Into a Sinister World of Shocking Twists, Murder, Power, and Revenge
Chester, PA, September 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books authors Rose Burgess, a retired caseworker, and her husband of twenty-three years, John Burgess, have completed their most recent book, “Deadly Secrets”: a captivating tale that dives deep into the intricate worlds of murder, ambition, and the lengths to which people will go to achieve their desires.
“‘Deadly Secrets’ is a book about murder, love, thirst for money, and how people will do anything to get what they want,” write Rose and John. “‘Deadly Secrets’ takes you into a double journey with two books in one. Book 1 will take you into the lives of the powerful; the deceitful; the dangerous and into the justice system that battles against the odds. Book 2 continues the journey as a taste for revenge shatters the calmness and lives of many. See how murder and mayhem can destroy even when law and order are intact.”
Published by Fulton Books, Rose & John Burgess’s book is a riveting exploration of human nature, power dynamics, and the consequences of unchecked desires. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Rose and John masterfully combine intrigue and shocking twists to keep readers on the edge of their seats, delivering a thought-provoking and enthralling story that is sure to have a lasting impact.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Deadly Secrets” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
