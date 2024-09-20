Tyler Ennis’s New Book, "Halls of the Damned," is a Gripping Tale of Psychological Horror and Supernatural Suspense Set in the Haunting Blackwood Asylum
Cameron, NC, September 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Tyler Ennis, an army veteran, IT specialist, and devoted father, has completed his most recent book, “Halls of the Damned”: a compelling thriller that follows a diverse group of explorers as they confront malevolent forces and their own inner demons within the Blackwood Asylum, blending psychological horror with paranormal mystery.
“‘Halls of the Damned’ is a gripping tale of horror and suspense that transports readers to the eerie, forsaken grounds of Blackwood Asylum,” shares Ennis. “Once a sprawling institution for the mentally ill, the asylum now stands abandoned, its legacy marred by tales of unspeakable horrors, supernatural occurrences, and the dark history etched into its decaying walls. This novel weaves together the narratives of a diverse group of individuals—each drawn to the asylum for their own personal reasons—who unite to explore its haunted corridors and uncover its deepest secrets.
“As they venture deeper into the asylum’s heart, the group encounters more than just the echoes of its tragic past. They come face to face with a malevolent force that has been lurking in the shadows, a presence that feeds on madness and despair. The explorers find themselves in a fight for their lives, challenging their beliefs, fears, and the very fabric of reality. What starts as a quest for answers quickly spirals into a desperate struggle to escape the malevolent grip of the asylum’s true occupants.”
Published by Fulton Books, Tyler Ennis’s book is a compelling exploration of the darkness that lies at the intersection of history, humanity, and the supernatural. “Halls of the Damned” is a story of courage, unity, and the indomitable human spirit’s ability to shine a light in the darkest of places, inviting readers to face the unknown and discover the legacy of the damned that becomes a beacon of hope for the future.
With a unique blend of military experience and a love for the macabre, Tyler brings a fresh perspective to the genre, keeping readers on the edge of their seats with every turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Halls of the Damned” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
