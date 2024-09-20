Author Sudoku Sam’s New Book, "Modus Fortis Sudoku Logic, Sudoku Reason," Presents Revolutionizing and Cutting-Edge Sudoku Strategies and Techniques with a Fresh Approach
Recent release “Modus Fortis Sudoku Logic, Sudoku Reason” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sudoku Sam is a groundbreaking book that unveils a transformative approach to mastering Sudoku. Perfect for all skill levels, this guide introduces the Modus Fortis methodology that simplifies complex puzzles through four core tactics and a novel notation system.
New York, NY, September 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sudoku Sam has completed his new book, “Modus Fortis Sudoku Logic, Sudoku Reason”: an innovative guide that presents a revolutionary approach to Sudoku, simplifying the puzzle-solving process through a structured and logical methodology that promises to captivate and challenge both novice and experienced solvers alike.
“‘Modus Fortis’ represents a Khunian shift in Sudoku strategy. Using just four basic tactics that give rise to just two molecular structures—Doubles and Pairs—that evolve into just two Families of complex structures (Exclusive Sets and Forbidden Sets) is all that is needed to solve every Sudoku,” writes Sudoku Sam. “But just as E = mc2 is easy to visualize, there is a bit more to understanding the equation. The logical principle that drives the Solution Process is the Exclusive Disjunction: the Modus Fortis. This, combined with the Pairing Principle, guides the Sudoku-ka through the process of constructing a Solution from emerging Sets of Digits, identifiable as structural patterns. A concise notation system allows for recording every significant event in the Solution Process, just as in chess. Richly illustrated, this is a readable book for all levels of interest.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sudoku Sam’s enlightening handbook is designed to be engaging and informative for all levels of Sudoku enthusiasts. Whether readers are looking to refine their solving techniques or understand the deeper logic behind Sudoku puzzles, Sudoku Sam’s clear explanations and visual aids make complex concepts easier to grasp, enhancing the puzzle-solving experience.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Modus Fortis Sudoku Logic, Sudoku Reason” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“‘Modus Fortis’ represents a Khunian shift in Sudoku strategy. Using just four basic tactics that give rise to just two molecular structures—Doubles and Pairs—that evolve into just two Families of complex structures (Exclusive Sets and Forbidden Sets) is all that is needed to solve every Sudoku,” writes Sudoku Sam. “But just as E = mc2 is easy to visualize, there is a bit more to understanding the equation. The logical principle that drives the Solution Process is the Exclusive Disjunction: the Modus Fortis. This, combined with the Pairing Principle, guides the Sudoku-ka through the process of constructing a Solution from emerging Sets of Digits, identifiable as structural patterns. A concise notation system allows for recording every significant event in the Solution Process, just as in chess. Richly illustrated, this is a readable book for all levels of interest.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sudoku Sam’s enlightening handbook is designed to be engaging and informative for all levels of Sudoku enthusiasts. Whether readers are looking to refine their solving techniques or understand the deeper logic behind Sudoku puzzles, Sudoku Sam’s clear explanations and visual aids make complex concepts easier to grasp, enhancing the puzzle-solving experience.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Modus Fortis Sudoku Logic, Sudoku Reason” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories