Author Carmen Haugen’s New Book, “Eden Castle: Forty faith-filled stories,” is a Riveting Collection of Short Stories Designed to Help Build One’s Faith
Recent release “Eden Castle: Forty faith-filled stories” from Covenant Books author Carmen Haugen offers a captivating blend of faith, adventure, and romance through a collection of forty original stories. Each tale, inspired by timeless values and biblical perspectives, provides a family-friendly, wholesome experience perfect for readers seeking encouragement and inspiration.
Laredo, TX, September 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Carmen Haugen, a person of faith and a high school social studies teacher who has always loved cultures, history, and languages, has completed her new book, “Eden Castle: Forty faith-filled stories”: a beautifully crafted assemblage of stories that weaves together adventure, romance, and faith, offering readers a powerful and uplifting experience that is both entertaining and inspiring.
“Eden Castle” presents forty unique stories that, combined with the author’s vivid illustrations, invites readers to explore a diverse range of narratives designed to strengthen faith, uphold values, and illuminate one’s purpose. Inspired by the best-selling book of all time, Haugen’s tales capture the essence of timeless principles and biblical perspectives.
“Everyone enjoys a castle adventure and a little romance, and there are several here,” writes Haugen. “There is a good variety of stories about people and youth of many lands and past ages. A few humorous tales of animals are included, along with stories of historical discovery, science, and biblical perspectives. This faith-building book is family-friendly and wholesome, sharing uplifting hope for the future. It is perfect for home-school families and anyone who would like an encouraging book that touches the heart deeply and stays in the memory.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Carmen Haugen’s new book provides a rich tapestry of engaging content that serves as a reminder of hope and encouragement and promises to leave a lasting impression on readers of all ages. Thought-provoking and emotionally stirring, “Eden Castle: Forty Faith-Filled Stories” promises to uplift and inspire with every turn of the page, bringing to life compelling biblical principles for audiences from all walks of life.
Readers can purchase “Eden Castle: Forty faith-filled stories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Eden Castle” presents forty unique stories that, combined with the author’s vivid illustrations, invites readers to explore a diverse range of narratives designed to strengthen faith, uphold values, and illuminate one’s purpose. Inspired by the best-selling book of all time, Haugen’s tales capture the essence of timeless principles and biblical perspectives.
“Everyone enjoys a castle adventure and a little romance, and there are several here,” writes Haugen. “There is a good variety of stories about people and youth of many lands and past ages. A few humorous tales of animals are included, along with stories of historical discovery, science, and biblical perspectives. This faith-building book is family-friendly and wholesome, sharing uplifting hope for the future. It is perfect for home-school families and anyone who would like an encouraging book that touches the heart deeply and stays in the memory.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Carmen Haugen’s new book provides a rich tapestry of engaging content that serves as a reminder of hope and encouragement and promises to leave a lasting impression on readers of all ages. Thought-provoking and emotionally stirring, “Eden Castle: Forty Faith-Filled Stories” promises to uplift and inspire with every turn of the page, bringing to life compelling biblical principles for audiences from all walks of life.
Readers can purchase “Eden Castle: Forty faith-filled stories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories