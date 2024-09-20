Author Carmen Haugen’s New Book, “Eden Castle: Forty faith-filled stories,” is a Riveting Collection of Short Stories Designed to Help Build One’s Faith

Recent release “Eden Castle: Forty faith-filled stories” from Covenant Books author Carmen Haugen offers a captivating blend of faith, adventure, and romance through a collection of forty original stories. Each tale, inspired by timeless values and biblical perspectives, provides a family-friendly, wholesome experience perfect for readers seeking encouragement and inspiration.