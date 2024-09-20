Author Isabella Verbunt’s New Book, "The Light in the Darkness," is a Compelling Work of Fiction Rooted in True Events, as a Woman Realizes How Her Past Shaped Her
Recent release “The Light in the Darkness” from Page Publishing author Isabella Verbunt is heartbreaking, inspiring, and hopeful story about survival, love, forgiveness, and the power of the human spirit.
New York, NY, September 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Isabella Verbunt, a single mother of two adult sons, has completed her new book, “The Light in the Darkness”: a mesmerizing novel inspired by true events. It offers a message of hope for anyone facing challenges in life.
The book tells the story of a woman who, after a mysterious apparition, begins to understand how her past experiences have shaped her and how she can change her present and future.
Author Isabella Verbunt has been fighting the traumas of the past all her life. This book was written to help others or to be purely an escape from their own reality, but also to give the past a place once and for all.
Verbunt writes, “On a typical London street stood Shila’s apartment. It was a beautiful white 1900s building with tall windows and heavy white columns in front of the house. The door was large, massive green, with a very nice, elegant black metal fence, and large window boxes were filled with red flowers. It was like going back in time. The only thing missing were horse and carriage, women with hoop dresses, and men in top hats. When you entered, there was an apartment on the first floor and one on the second floor. Shila’s apartment was on the second floor. The hallway had a marble floor with a very large mirror with a golden leaf on the wall. The stairs leading up were black oak with a red carpet, one of those you always wanted to slide down as a child. Shila’s apartment was modern with clean lines, but everywhere you looked, there were art and paintings. She also loved flowers, so when you entered, there was a large, solid, dark-brown oak table carved with white marble, with a very large vase in the middle with a new flower arrangement every week.”
Published by Page Publishing, Isabella Verbunt’s potent work focuses on finding light in times of darkness and overcoming trauma.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Light in the Darkness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
