Author Megan Bueschel’s New Book, "The Shy Alarm Clock," Introduces the Green Family, Whose Alarm Clock is Too Shy to Sound Its Alarm
Recent release “The Shy Alarm Clock” from Page Publishing author Megan Bueschel is a charming, illustrated children’s story about a timid alarm clock who struggles to find its voice and ring his family awake.
Holland, MI, September 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Megan Bueschel has completed her new book, “The Shy Alarm Clock”: an enchanting children’s story about an alarm clock that is too afraid to ring.
Once the members of the Green family discover the clock only ticks and is too shy to tock, much less ring the morning alarm, they are disappointed. Without a morning alarm Mr. and Mrs. Green cannot wake in time to properly get the day started, so the little clock is tucked away. What happens next brings a greater appreciation for the Shy Alarm Clock and what it means to their family.
Author Megan Bueschel knew she wanted to be an author from an early age when her mother would unroll a large piece of butcher paper across the living room floor and declare, “Draw me a story.” She wrote “The Shy Alarm Clock” when she was still a shy eleven-year-old and even drew the clock with freckles like her own. No longer too shy to share her thoughts and talents with others, she hopes this book encourages other shy young humans to trust in themselves and be brave enough to share what makes them special.
Bueschel dedicates her book to her parents, sharing, “For my parents, Helen and Dick Bueschel who wanted to publish this story when it was originally written while I was in fifth grade. But I was too shy to let them. They were great role models and always enthusiastic supporters of creative endeavors.”
Published by Page Publishing, Megan Bueschel’s heartwarming tale features stunning illustrations by Alena Karababch.
Readers who wish to experience this memorable work can purchase “The Shy Alarm Clock” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
