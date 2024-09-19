Scottsdale Philharmonic Kicks Off 2024-25 Season with Oct. 13 Concert
Scottesdale, AZ, September 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Scottsdale Philharmonic will kick off its 2024-25 season on Sunday, Oct. 13 with a special concert, Tchaikovsky’s Italian Masterpiece.
“We are excited to start a new season with this great line-up of music including Tchaikovsky’s 'Capriccio Italian', Mendelssohn’s 'Nocturne' & 'Scherzo'
from A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Delibes’ 'Les Filles de Cadix' with
Soprano Soloist Melissa Solomon, and Lehár’s 'Gold and Silver Waltz',” explains Joy Partridge, Executive Director of the Scottsdale Philharmonic.
Tickets start at $20, and are available online at www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com, or by calling 480-951-6077.
“Many of our recent concerts have sold out so we encourage classical music lovers to get their season tickets today so they’re set for the season,” says Partridge.
All concerts will be held at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd. in Scottsdale, on the following Sundays from 4-6 p.m.:
- Oct. 13 - “Tchaikovsky’s Italian Masterpiece”
- Nov. 17 - “The Great Organ Symphony”
- Dec. 8 - “Holiday Concert Celebration”
- Feb. 9 - “Valentine’s Day Concert”
- April 6 - “The Great Scheherazade”
- May 11 - “Beethoven’s Lyrical Odyssey”
- June 29 - “Independence Day Concert”
“The Scottsdale Philharmonic has become a valley-wide symphony,” Partridge explains. “This is why we offer free live streaming for all concerts, low ticket prices, and free tickets to all students, Active Military/Veterans, and anyone who needs financial assistance but still wants to experience the joy of classical music.”
“In addition to offering at least 100 free concert tickets to students for each of our seven concerts this upcoming season, we’re cultivating the next generation of music enthusiasts by immersing youth in symphonic music - offering free instruments and scholarships,” Partridge explains. “Visit our website for more information about our youth programs.
“As we announced earlier this year, we have appointed Vanja Gjumar Nikolovski as our Principal Resident Conductor for next season,” says Partridge. “Maestro Nikolovski graduated with majors in conducting and composition from the Saints Cyril and Methodius University of Skopje Faculty of Music, Macedonia, and has conducted all over the world.”
The Scottsdale Philharmonic is a non-profit organization based in Scottsdale/Phoenix but performing all around the Valley. The Philharmonic does not receive financial support from any cities/towns. Although the group charges for tickets, this income only covers about one-third of the costs. Therefore, the other two-thirds of its support must come from individual donors. “If you appreciate classical music and would like to help us fulfill our mission, please visit the website to make a donation today,” Partridge says.
Individual concert tickets are available for $20-$35, and can be purchased online at www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com.
For more information about the Scottsdale Philharmonic, or if you would like to participate through volunteering or fundraising efforts, or to make a donation, please visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077.
Contact
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com
