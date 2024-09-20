Author Kaia Carless’s New Book, "Rascal's Adventures," is a Captivating and Heartwarming Tale That Follows the Playful Journey of a Curious and Inquisitive Kitten

Recent release “Rascal's Adventures” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Kaia Carless introduces young readers to Rascal, an inquisitive kitten with a boundless love for exploration. As Rascal embarks on delightful and whimsical adventures, he uncovers a world full of surprises and fun. After each escapade, Rascal returns home to peacefully snuggle up and fall asleep with his beloved boy.