Author Kaia Carless’s New Book, "Rascal's Adventures," is a Captivating and Heartwarming Tale That Follows the Playful Journey of a Curious and Inquisitive Kitten
Recent release “Rascal's Adventures” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Kaia Carless introduces young readers to Rascal, an inquisitive kitten with a boundless love for exploration. As Rascal embarks on delightful and whimsical adventures, he uncovers a world full of surprises and fun. After each escapade, Rascal returns home to peacefully snuggle up and fall asleep with his beloved boy.
Post Falls, ID, September 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kaia Carless, a mother who loves good stories and enjoys telling stories to her young child, has completed her new book, “Rascal's Adventures”: a heartwarming new children’s book that follows the delightful escapades of Rascal, a curious kitten with a penchant for exploring the world around him.
“Rascal is a curious kitten who loves adventures!” writes Carless. “He loves discovering all sorts of unusual things that are so much fun to explore. Then he comes home and is able to peacefully fall asleep with his boy.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Kaia Carless’s riveting tale is a celebration of curiosity, exploration, and the comforting joys of home, all through the eyes of a playful kitten. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Carless’s story to life, “Rascal’s Adventures” is a perfect read for those who are eager to explore the world around them while cherishing the security of their loved ones.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase "Rascal's Adventures" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
