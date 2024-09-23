Author Carson Finken’s New Book, "Bear and Tux Come Home for Christmas," is a Heartwarming Tale That Follows Two Puppy Brothers on a Thrilling Journey to Their New Family

Recent release “Bear and Tux Come Home for Christmas” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Carson Finken is a charming story of two puppies, Bear and Tux, who live together with Santa at the North Pole, but long for a family of their own. When Santa informs them that they’ll both be going to a new family for Christmas, they set off on a magical adventure full of surprise and celebration.