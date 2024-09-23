Author Carson Finken’s New Book, "Bear and Tux Come Home for Christmas," is a Heartwarming Tale That Follows Two Puppy Brothers on a Thrilling Journey to Their New Family
Recent release “Bear and Tux Come Home for Christmas” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Carson Finken is a charming story of two puppies, Bear and Tux, who live together with Santa at the North Pole, but long for a family of their own. When Santa informs them that they’ll both be going to a new family for Christmas, they set off on a magical adventure full of surprise and celebration.
Cypress, TX, September 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Carson Finken, a former kindergarten teacher and stay-at-home mom, has completed her new book, “Bear and Tux Come Home for Christmas”: a delightful story full of holiday cheer that follows two puppies who are delivered to a new family on Christmas day, fulfilling their ultimate wish of having their own family.
“Have you ever wished for a very special Christmas present?” writes Finken. “In this based-on-true-events tale, a family asks Santa for a puppy, but what he brought them on Christmas morning turned out to be double the fun!”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Carson Finken’s riveting tale was created by the author while drawing pictures of the real-life Bear and Tux with her children and is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers from all walks of life. With its festive narrative and joyful message, "Bear and Tux Come Home for Christmas" is sure to be a wonderful addition to holiday reading traditions and a perfect gift for children who love heartwarming Christmas stories.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Bear and Tux Come Home for Christmas" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
