Steve Wilcox’s Newly Released "The Painting: A Novel" is a Heartfelt Tale of Faith and Redemption
“The Painting: A Novel” by Christian Faith Publishing author Steve Wilcox is a touching story of the transformative power of divine encounters. This compelling narrative follows the journey of a young woman who, while in a coma, has two conversations with God. With His promise to help her become the woman she is destined to be, Allora uses her talents as an artist to find her way back to God and her church and finds true love along the way.
Hewitt, TX, September 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Painting: A Novel”: a captivating story of healing and spiritual awakening by author Steve Wilcox. “The Painting” is a companion novel to “Finding Ted James,” and most of the major characters from that novel appear in this book’s cast of characters.
Wilcox shares, “While lying in a coma, God visits Allora. This surprises her because, as a child, she became angry with God when her father was killed in an accident. Moreover, the drunk driver causing the accident walked away with hardly a scratch.
When Allora wakes from her coma, she has a newfound mission. This mission celebrates life and forgiveness. She even meets and forgives the driver who took her dad’s life. As an artist, she finds ways to magnify God’s glory and gifts. Along the way, she finds her one true love.”
Kirkus Reviews says, “The second chance at happiness in Allora’s life is rendered with genuine empathy.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steve Wilcox’s new book offers a poignant narrative that explores themes of forgiveness, faith, and the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity.
Steve Wilcox is a retired English/Theatre teacher. Today, he spends his time substitute teaching and works with elementary-aged kids in a summer Author Camp, where they explore writing and produce an eight-page picture book. Steve and his wife call Hewitt, Texas home.
Consumers can purchase “The Painting” at their favorite independent or chain bookstore, online in print, or as an e-book at Amazon.com, Apple Books, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Painting: A Novel,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Wilcox shares, “While lying in a coma, God visits Allora. This surprises her because, as a child, she became angry with God when her father was killed in an accident. Moreover, the drunk driver causing the accident walked away with hardly a scratch.
When Allora wakes from her coma, she has a newfound mission. This mission celebrates life and forgiveness. She even meets and forgives the driver who took her dad’s life. As an artist, she finds ways to magnify God’s glory and gifts. Along the way, she finds her one true love.”
Kirkus Reviews says, “The second chance at happiness in Allora’s life is rendered with genuine empathy.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steve Wilcox’s new book offers a poignant narrative that explores themes of forgiveness, faith, and the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity.
Steve Wilcox is a retired English/Theatre teacher. Today, he spends his time substitute teaching and works with elementary-aged kids in a summer Author Camp, where they explore writing and produce an eight-page picture book. Steve and his wife call Hewitt, Texas home.
Consumers can purchase “The Painting” at their favorite independent or chain bookstore, online in print, or as an e-book at Amazon.com, Apple Books, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Painting: A Novel,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories