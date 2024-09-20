Steve Wilcox’s Newly Released "The Painting: A Novel" is a Heartfelt Tale of Faith and Redemption

“The Painting: A Novel” by Christian Faith Publishing author Steve Wilcox is a touching story of the transformative power of divine encounters. This compelling narrative follows the journey of a young woman who, while in a coma, has two conversations with God. With His promise to help her become the woman she is destined to be, Allora uses her talents as an artist to find her way back to God and her church and finds true love along the way.