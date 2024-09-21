Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Phoenix – A Journey of Rebirth and Resilience," by Vickie Banks
Oxford, United Kingdom, September 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- About Phoenix – A Journey of Rebirth and Resilience
Victoria Banks had it all: a thriving career, a loving family, and the promise of a bright future. But when her husband Blessing leaves for Cairo, a web of deceit, betrayal, and heartbreak unravels, shattering her world. Alone and devastated, Vickie must navigate a labyrinth of lies, discovering painful truths about the man she thought she knew.
Stricken by polio at the tender age of one, Vickie has never let her physical disability define her. Her journey takes her from the bustling streets of Nigeria to the scenic landscapes of Cape Town, where she seeks solace and a fresh start. But just when she believes she’s found peace, a shocking revelation turns her life upside down once more.
Faced with the ultimate betrayal, Vickie must find the strength to rebuild her life and protect the future of her unborn child. Amidst the turmoil, she discovers that the darkest moments can lead to the brightest new beginnings.
The incredible story of resilience and determination as she transforms her pain into power, embarking on a quest to create a world where love and inclusion reign supreme. From Nigeria to South Africa, to America and eventually UK, her journey is one of redemption and the unbreakable spirit of a woman who rises from the ashes to reclaim her life and her destiny.
Suspenseful, heart-wrenching, and ultimately uplifting, “Phoenix” is a tale of redemption and the unbreakable spirit of a woman who rises from the ashes to reclaim her life and her destiny.
Phoenix – A Journey of Rebirth and Resilience is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781800948068
Hardback: ISBN-13: 9781800948402
258 pages
Dimensions: 15.24 x 1.65 x 22.86 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0DDYYT5GB
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/PXVB
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2024
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
