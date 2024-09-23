Dr. Jameel C. Gayle’s Newly Released "The 24 Principles of Biblical Doctrines" is a Comprehensive Guide to Foundational Christian Teachings
“The 24 Principles of Biblical Doctrines” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Jameel C. Gayle is a thorough exploration of essential biblical principles, designed to deepen understanding and strengthen the foundation of Christian ministries.
West Palm Beach, FL, September 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The 24 Principles of Biblical Doctrines”: an insightful guide to fundamental Christian teachings. “The 24 Principles of Biblical Doctrines” is the creation of published author, Dr. Jameel C. Gayle, a renowned public speaker and minister who has been involved in ministry for over thirty-seven years. He is a competent family counselor, educated at the world’s largest evangelical university, Liberty University, where he majored in evangelism and a minor in philosophy.
Dr. Gayle shares, “In this book, 'The 24 Principles of Biblical Doctrine,' Dr. Jameel Gayle revealed twenty-four fundamental point of doctrines. These fundamentals are geared to help younger ministries to anchor their ministries deep in the foundation of the Word of God and to enhance their teaching ministries. The attributes in this book are not just an idea derived from the author’s head knowledge, but from soteriology that were drawn from a wide range of Christology and practical experience after teaching and preaching these fundamentals for over thirty-seven years both nationally and internationally. Dr. Jameel Gayle was moved to put the perfect book into the hands of thousands of people. Just as Paul said to Timothy, 'The good thing that thou have heard of me, the same commit thou onto faithful men who is able to teach others also.' Every point of doctrine mentioned in this book is backed by strong scriptural references, which is able to encourage, educate, and practice.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Jameel C. Gayle’s new book offers a structured and enlightening approach to understanding and teaching biblical doctrines, making it an invaluable resource for ministers, educators, and laypersons alike.
Consumers can purchase “The 24 Principles of Biblical Doctrines” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The 24 Principles of Biblical Doctrines,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
