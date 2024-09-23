Dr. Bernadine C. Johnson’s Newly Released "A Single Woman’s Concerns and Struggles" is an Insightful Guide to Overcoming Perceived Exclusion

“A Single Woman’s Concerns and Struggles: Reversing the Perception of Exclusion in the Church in the Twenty-First Century and Beyond” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Bernadine C. Johnson is a thoughtful exploration of the emotional, social, and spiritual challenges faced by single women. The book delves into how they can overcome feelings of exclusion within the church and society through understanding, resources, and community engagement.