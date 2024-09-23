Dr. Bernadine C. Johnson’s Newly Released "A Single Woman’s Concerns and Struggles" is an Insightful Guide to Overcoming Perceived Exclusion
“A Single Woman’s Concerns and Struggles: Reversing the Perception of Exclusion in the Church in the Twenty-First Century and Beyond” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Bernadine C. Johnson is a thoughtful exploration of the emotional, social, and spiritual challenges faced by single women. The book delves into how they can overcome feelings of exclusion within the church and society through understanding, resources, and community engagement.
Accokeek, MD, September 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Single Woman’s Concerns and Struggles: Reversing the Perception of Exclusion in the Church in the Twenty-First Century and Beyond,” an inspiring and practical guide for single women navigating the complexities of perceived exclusion is the creation of published author, Dr. Bernadine C. Johnson
Dr. Johnson shares, “A Single Woman’s Concerns and Struggles: Reversing the Perception of Exclusion in the Church in the Twenty-First Century and Beyond speaks to the many single, separated, single-parent, divorced, and widowed women who have and are experiencing concerns and struggles that may lead to perceptions of exclusion in the church and community. Each church holds various amounts of information from many sources that may assist single women in reversing the perception of exclusion, but making the best use of these sources and resources can make a big difference in the life of a single woman. Dr. Johnson provides insights into the care, concerns, struggles, and perceptions of exclusion and provides a mentoring guide in encouraging inclusion in the local church and community in the twenty-first century and beyond.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Bernadine C. Johnson’s new book provides an empowering approach to building connections, fostering a sense of belonging, and equipping single women with tools and resources to thrive in their church and community.
Consumers can purchase “A Single Woman’s Concerns and Struggles: Reversing the Perception of Exclusion in the Church in the Twenty-First Century and Beyond” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Single Woman’s Concerns and Struggles: Reversing the Perception of Exclusion in the Church in the Twenty-First Century and Beyond,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Johnson shares, “A Single Woman’s Concerns and Struggles: Reversing the Perception of Exclusion in the Church in the Twenty-First Century and Beyond speaks to the many single, separated, single-parent, divorced, and widowed women who have and are experiencing concerns and struggles that may lead to perceptions of exclusion in the church and community. Each church holds various amounts of information from many sources that may assist single women in reversing the perception of exclusion, but making the best use of these sources and resources can make a big difference in the life of a single woman. Dr. Johnson provides insights into the care, concerns, struggles, and perceptions of exclusion and provides a mentoring guide in encouraging inclusion in the local church and community in the twenty-first century and beyond.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Bernadine C. Johnson’s new book provides an empowering approach to building connections, fostering a sense of belonging, and equipping single women with tools and resources to thrive in their church and community.
Consumers can purchase “A Single Woman’s Concerns and Struggles: Reversing the Perception of Exclusion in the Church in the Twenty-First Century and Beyond” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Single Woman’s Concerns and Struggles: Reversing the Perception of Exclusion in the Church in the Twenty-First Century and Beyond,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories