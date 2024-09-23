Brenda Kerlin’s Newly Released "Walking by Faith with Thanksgiving" is a Heartwarming and Faith-Driven Journey of Hope and Resilience
“Walking by Faith with Thanksgiving” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brenda Kerlin is a poignant exploration of faith, family, and the strength to overcome personal tragedies through unwavering trust in God’s plan.
Castalia, OH, September 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Walking by Faith with Thanksgiving”: an emotionally charged look at overcoming loss and grief. “Walking by Faith with Thanksgiving” is the creation of published author, Brenda Kerlin, a dedicated wife and mother.
Kerlin shares, “Will Holloway is a blessed man. He and his wife Nan are joyfully expecting their second child. He is the pastor of Faith Christian Church, the church his father and mother established over thirty years ago. Life is good as they grow in Christ with lifelong friends. His parents live just over the hill, and they share an abundance of love daily. He kisses Nan goodbye as she leaves for work at the clinic, delivers his son Matt to his parents for a morning of fun, and climbs the ladder to begin his day’s work, painting windows on the second story of their big old house. In midafternoon, with the job nearly completed, the world changes forever.
“'Walking by Faith with Thanksgiving' captures the devastation experienced by Will as he suffers unimaginable losses. What does a broken pastor do in a broken world with a broken future? His foundation is shaken, but he must move forward for the sake of Matt. With Will and Matt, you will experience their pain and struggle with next steps. Family will embrace family, and faith and trust in God will enable them. This is a story about moving forward.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brenda Kerlin’s new book illustrates the importance of trust in God during life’s most trying moments, offering readers an inspiring message about healing, love, and spiritual renewal.
Consumers can purchase “Walking by Faith with Thanksgiving” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Walking by Faith with Thanksgiving,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
