Joycelyn Johnson, MS’s Newly Released “Well, Let’s Stay Well!: Wellness Strategies to Optimize Your Health” is an Empowering Guide to Achieving Optimal Wellness
“Well, Let’s Stay Well!: Wellness Strategies to Optimize Your Health” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joycelyn Johnson, MS is a comprehensive and inspiring guide that empowers readers to take control of their health through holistic strategies and informed decision-making.
Woodbridge, VA, September 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Well, Let’s Stay Well!: Wellness Strategies to Optimize Your Health”: a a practical and insightful resource designed to help readers prioritize their well-being through effective wellness strategies. “Well, Let’s Stay Well!: Wellness Strategies to Optimize Your Health” is the creation of published author, Joycelyn Johnson, MS, who obtained a BS degree in dietetics and nutrition from Herbert H. Lehman College in New York and later an MS degree in holistic nutrition from Clayton College of Natural Medicine.
Johnson shares, “You are the main character or star in the book of your life. Will you allow cancer or gout or diabetes or Alzheimer’s disease to spoil your plot? What will you allow to spoil your life? It is amazing how many times infants fall while learning to walk, yet their indomitable spirits refuse to give up on their quest and determination to walk.
“There are people who have recovered from stage four cancer proving that it is not the severity of the illness but your determination to overcome obstacles that matters. If you receive less than complimentary news about your health from a doctor, you may choose to allow the derogatory report of doom and gloom to become a reality, or you may determine to change the outcome.
“In this book, you will be apprised of doctors and medical procedures with striking anecdotes. Learn about foods and habits to improve your health. Do you believe it is logical to take a drug for twenty or thirty years without getting rid of an ailment? This, to me, is illogical, so I am challenging you not to accept this prescription. I implore you to fight for your health and well-being.
“It is my hope that this book will motivate you to determine to take bold steps to improve your health. While your doctor may be too busy to make your health a priority, make sure to make your health a priority.
“Well, let’s stay well!
“Beloved, I wish above all things that thou mayest prosper and be in health, even as thy soul prospereth. (3 John 1:2 KJV)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joycelyn Johnson, MS’s new book offers readers valuable tools and knowledge to actively improve and maintain their health through mindful choices and holistic approaches grounded in both science and faith.
Consumers can purchase “Well, Let’s Stay Well!: Wellness Strategies to Optimize Your Health” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Well, Let’s Stay Well!: Wellness Strategies to Optimize Your Health,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
