Cheorbeor C. Barwu’s Newly Released “GROWING YOUR FINANCIAL FAITH” is an Empowering Guide to Strengthening Your Financial Integrity
“GROWING YOUR FINANCIAL FAITH: It Is Your Right to Know Your Trustworthiness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cheorbeor C. Barwu is an insightful exploration of integrating faith with financial stewardship. The book focuses on developing financial faith and trustworthiness as essential components of personal and spiritual growth.
Brooklyn Center, MN, September 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “GROWING YOUR FINANCIAL FAITH: It Is Your Right to Know Your Trustworthiness”: a comprehensive guide to building a strong foundation in financial faith and integrity. “GROWING YOUR FINANCIAL FAITH: It Is Your Right to Know Your Trustworthiness” is the creation of published author, Cheorbeor C. Barwu, a dedicated husband and father who a student of biblical studies at the Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, USA, in pursuit of an in-depth experience and understanding the Word of God, and he is a graduate student at the University of Maryland Global Campus, USA, in pursuit of accounting and financial management. He earned a diploma in accounting at Principal’s College, Ghana, which is affiliated with Cambridge International College, UK, and further progressed in earning a BSc in accounting and management at the United Methodist University, Liberia.
Barwu shares, “Life is a journey that incorporates the concerns of all. We have been blessed with all spiritual blessings from God in Christ, and he has given us unlimited possessions. Our faith life must grow in such a way that is unstoppable in our encounters daily. There are many areas in our journey we ought to grow in faith, and one of those areas is our financial faith.
“Growing our financial faith is so essential in our daily journey, and the way we quickly give understanding and attention to it counts for our tomorrow. Growing your financial faith is a developmental process, and by reading this book, your mind will be or continue to be enlightened for the days ahead, and it is marvelous to win against the enemy deceptive plans from keeping you down financially. You can greatly expose God’s purposes for your life in your financial growth and set a standard of no limitation by following the plans He has laid out for your and your family’s finances.
“Growing your financial faith is not just to you as a person, but it is a way you participate to eliminate barriers within your community and the society at large through the step you take first with godly attitude, consistent attention, and fighting out complacency within yourself financially. Remember, God is always there to hear you out on this matter, and it is up to you to take the bold step and act quickly and experience him with your finances for your finances. Win in the spirit financially and physically by applying your financial substances for the purposes of God’s kingdom, enlarging your earthly wealth through giving. Financial respect has contributed at large in our communities, and to properly combine that with our attitude is to present it into the hands of God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cheorbeor C. Barwu’s new book offers practical and spiritual insights to help readers align their financial practices with their faith, fostering growth and integrity in their financial journey.
Consumers can purchase “GROWING YOUR FINANCIAL FAITH: It Is Your Right to Know Your Trustworthiness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “GROWING YOUR FINANCIAL FAITH: It Is Your Right to Know Your Trustworthiness,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
