Kisha Eden’s Newly Released “Little Bunny’s Unforgettable Christmas” is a Sweet Story of Togetherness and Faith in the Christmas Season
“Little Bunny’s Unforgettable Christmas” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kisha Eden is a lyrical adventure as a series of family traditions unfold in celebration of the reason for the season.
New York, NY, September 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Little Bunny’s Unforgettable Christmas”: a heartwarming family narrative that will delight young imaginations. “Little Bunny’s Unforgettable Christmas” is the creation of published author, Kisha Eden, a retired RN who is the mother of six grown children and now enjoys her seventeen grandchildren and ten great-grandkids.
Eden shares, “Little Bunny and his siblings excitedly travel to Gramps and Grammy’s house for the sweet smells, twinkling lights, and delightful Christmas traditions of the Bunny family. This book is written in an inspiring way to entreat readers to envision their own holiday festivities. The joy and merriment of the Christmas season, especially seen through the eyes of a child, is dreamed of and anticipated with eagerness and vivid expectations. Love given deliberately and in surprising ways is the delight of the human soul and faith in the future. This book will appeal to parents and children alike and is certain to become a treasure in your home.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kisha Eden’s new book features captivating artwork crafted by Terica Rois-Eliece Ericksen, the author’s granddaughter.
Consumers can purchase “Little Bunny’s Unforgettable Christmas” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Little Bunny’s Unforgettable Christmas,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
