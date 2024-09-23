William Vance Nichols’s Newly Released "The White Crusader: God’s Mysterious Ways" is a Captivating and Faith-Inspiring Tale
“The White Crusader: God’s Mysterious Ways” from Christian Faith Publishing author William Vance Nichols is a riveting narrative that explores the profound impact of faith and divine intervention in the lives of a devout family facing unexpected trials. The story delves into themes of perseverance, trust in God, and the mysterious ways in which God’s plans unfold.
Purlear, NC, September 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The White Crusader: God’s Mysterious Ways”: a compelling and spiritually enriching novel that illustrates the unforeseen challenges and divine interventions in a family's life. “The White Crusader: God’s Mysterious Ways” is the creation of published author, William Vance Nichols, a freelance artist and a former illustrator for a major hardware chain.
Nichols shares, “Frank and Jewel Watts were living a very joyful life as they were experiencing what it was like to raise their three very energetic children. A very devout couple, Frank and Jewel spared no effort in 'bringing up the child in the way it should go.' Frank had worked hard to create a factory that filled a growing demand for leather. His tannery employed many people in the area. Jewel was a devoted wife and mother and felt this was a God-given calling, and she would have had it no other way. Frank and Jewel’s idealistic life would come crashing down and take their life in a very unexpected direction. See how God and his mysterious ways intervene.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William Vance Nichols’s new book is an inspiring exploration of faith, resilience, and the extraordinary ways in which God guides and supports His followers through life’s unpredictable turns.
Consumers can purchase “The White Crusader: God’s Mysterious Ways” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The White Crusader: God’s Mysterious Ways,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
