Norman Curfman’s Newly Released “The Life Skills Program: A Path to Living a Successful Lifestyle” is a Comprehensive and Faith-Based Guide

“The Life Skills Program: A Path to Living a Successful Lifestyle” from Christian Faith Publishing author Norman Curfman is an insightful and practical guide that combines faith-based principles with actionable steps to help individuals achieve personal growth and success. The book addresses themes of self-awareness, goal setting, accountability, and the importance of a supportive community.