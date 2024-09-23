Norman Curfman’s Newly Released “The Life Skills Program: A Path to Living a Successful Lifestyle” is a Comprehensive and Faith-Based Guide
“The Life Skills Program: A Path to Living a Successful Lifestyle” from Christian Faith Publishing author Norman Curfman is an insightful and practical guide that combines faith-based principles with actionable steps to help individuals achieve personal growth and success. The book addresses themes of self-awareness, goal setting, accountability, and the importance of a supportive community.
Wake Forest, NC, September 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Life Skills Program: A Path to Living a Successful Lifestyle,” an insightful resource for personal development strategies, is the creation of published author, Norman Curfman.
Curfman shares, “Welcome and thank you for expressing interest in this life-skills program. It is a faith-based discovery process with the fundamental purpose to help us understand and accept the truth of who we are, what we have become, how we got here, and if we are willing to make the necessary changes in our life to become who we want to be.
“Our challenge is to be boldly honest and truthful about our past to ourselves. Are we willing to make a commitment to persevere through the effort required to change into a new us? Are we willing to accept responsibility for our past and any accountability required to move forward? Part of this effort is setting and prioritizing goals and expectations, first with ourselves and our relationship with God, and secondly with those people who are on our bus—the people you associate with.
“Do you have the strength and courage to change the people who are on your bus and/or remove yourself from a bus you shouldn’t be on?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Norman Curfman’s new book provides a valuable roadmap for anyone looking to enhance their life through faith-based principles and practical life skills.
Consumers can purchase “The Life Skills Program: A Path to Living a Successful Lifestyle” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Life Skills Program: A Path to Living a Successful Lifestyle,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories