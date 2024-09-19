Pirin Planina: Tragic and Comic Episodes from Captivity by George Topîrceanu, Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, September 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of the paperback edition of Pirin Planina: Tragic and Comic Episodes from Captivity, by George Topîrceanu and illustrated by Olga Rogozenco. The book is published by the Center for Romanian Studies, an independent academic research institute, based in the United States, whose mission is to promote knowledge and understanding of Romanian history and culture worldwide. Titles from the Center for Romanian Studies are published exclusively by Histria Books.
In Pirin Planina: Tragic and Comic Episodes from Captivity, Romanian poet and writer George Topîrceanu (1886-1937) describes his experiences as a soldier during World War I. Despite his bleak surroundings and vivid descriptions of death and tragedy that he witnessed, Topîrceanu managed to find humor in the most unusual circumstances, making Pirin Planina a truly unique account of the War. His experiences will leave the reader perplexed.
Midwest Book Review says, “Illustrated with black/white drawings by Olga Rogozenco, ably translated into English by Diana Livesay, and featuring an informative introduction by A.K. Brackob, the military memoir of the late George Topirceanu, Pirin Planina: Tragic and Comic Episodes from Captivity is a valued and unreservedly recommended contribution to personal, professional, community, college, and university library World War I military history/biography collections.”
Born in Bucharest, Romania, on March 21, 1886, George Topîrceanu achieved fame for his poetry, prose, parodies, and satire. His distinct poetry received critical acclaim, and he became a member of the Romanian Academy in 1936. He died on May 7, 1937, but his works are still taught in Romanian schools, where they are a mandatory part of the curriculum.
Pirin Planina: Tragic and Comic Episodes from Captivity, 151 pp., Hardcover, ISBN 978-1-59211-463-4, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in Hardcover and eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
