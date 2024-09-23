Unique’s Newly Released "Innocence of Speaking" is a Thought-Provoking and Poetic Exploration
“Innocence of Speaking” from Christian Faith Publishing author Unique is a compelling collection of poetry that offers readers a journey through introspection, emotional depth, and a unique perspective on life’s challenges and inspirations.
New York, NY, September 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Innocence of Speaking,” a series of introspective and evocative poems, is the creation of published author, Unique.
Unique shares, “The book you are about to digest is based off storytelling in a poetic form of the beginning, middle, and summing it up at the end with your own evaluation of interpretations. The idea of coming up with this direction in detail came from hearing artists maintaining the same visions of delivering. I as the author decided to give poetry a whole new meaning of reading and define.
“One day they gone to Google me.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Unique’s new book challenges readers to engage with poetry in a transformative way, encouraging personal reflection and a deeper understanding of the human experience.
Consumers can purchase “Innocence of Speaking” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Innocence of Speaking,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Unique shares, “The book you are about to digest is based off storytelling in a poetic form of the beginning, middle, and summing it up at the end with your own evaluation of interpretations. The idea of coming up with this direction in detail came from hearing artists maintaining the same visions of delivering. I as the author decided to give poetry a whole new meaning of reading and define.
“One day they gone to Google me.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Unique’s new book challenges readers to engage with poetry in a transformative way, encouraging personal reflection and a deeper understanding of the human experience.
Consumers can purchase “Innocence of Speaking” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Innocence of Speaking,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories