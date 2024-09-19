"Empire Resurgent," by Robert Bruton, Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, September 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Empire Resurgent by Robert Bruton. This novel of the Byzantine Empire is published by Histria Fiction, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction.
For fans of Gladiator! Flavius Belisariusis a man’ s man, a young and brilliant general who stands out amongst the other tyrannical and conniving men in his class. Unlike the others, he seeks the glory and restoration of Rome and needs little for himself. Or so he thought. All at once, he is enamored by a startlingly beautiful and famously promiscuous woman, Antonina. Despite his awkwardness around women, he wins her heart. But her heart does not stay in the same place for too long. Belisarius is called upon to reconquer an ancient Roman colony. Fueled by the greatness of his mission, he completely loses sight of his wife, until he finds her in the enemy’ s cellar tangled in the arms of another man. The scene is more wretched, gorier than any he had seen on the battlefield. And it is one that he cannot shake. Will the great man of Rome, Belisarius General of the East, buckle under a broken heart? Or will he have the courage to stand, even wounded?
Sara Bugbee, former Assistant U.S. Attorney says “’The most powerful weapon on earth is a human soul on fire.’ This quote from Empire Resurgent, the first book in Robert Bruton’s Double-Edged Sword series, captures the main theme of this story featuring an honorable warrior and the strong women who influence him.”
Robert Bruton is a historical fiction novelist and former CIA officer who served in parts of the former Roman Empire. He studied Greek and Roman history at the University of Saint Thomas in Minnesota, philosophy and classical languages at the Catholic University of Louvain in Belgium, and Sacred Scripture and theology at the Saint Paul School of Divinity. He also has a master’s degree in world history from Norwich University, where he wrote a seminal thesis on the role that climate change played in the decline of the Roman Empire. He is married and lives with his family near Washington, D.C.
Empire Resurgent by Robert Bruton, 306 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-434-4, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com
For fans of Gladiator! Flavius Belisariusis a man’ s man, a young and brilliant general who stands out amongst the other tyrannical and conniving men in his class. Unlike the others, he seeks the glory and restoration of Rome and needs little for himself. Or so he thought. All at once, he is enamored by a startlingly beautiful and famously promiscuous woman, Antonina. Despite his awkwardness around women, he wins her heart. But her heart does not stay in the same place for too long. Belisarius is called upon to reconquer an ancient Roman colony. Fueled by the greatness of his mission, he completely loses sight of his wife, until he finds her in the enemy’ s cellar tangled in the arms of another man. The scene is more wretched, gorier than any he had seen on the battlefield. And it is one that he cannot shake. Will the great man of Rome, Belisarius General of the East, buckle under a broken heart? Or will he have the courage to stand, even wounded?
Sara Bugbee, former Assistant U.S. Attorney says “’The most powerful weapon on earth is a human soul on fire.’ This quote from Empire Resurgent, the first book in Robert Bruton’s Double-Edged Sword series, captures the main theme of this story featuring an honorable warrior and the strong women who influence him.”
Robert Bruton is a historical fiction novelist and former CIA officer who served in parts of the former Roman Empire. He studied Greek and Roman history at the University of Saint Thomas in Minnesota, philosophy and classical languages at the Catholic University of Louvain in Belgium, and Sacred Scripture and theology at the Saint Paul School of Divinity. He also has a master’s degree in world history from Norwich University, where he wrote a seminal thesis on the role that climate change played in the decline of the Roman Empire. He is married and lives with his family near Washington, D.C.
Empire Resurgent by Robert Bruton, 306 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-434-4, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com
Contact
Histria BooksContact
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
Categories