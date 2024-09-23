Lenora Smith’s Newly Released "The Curious Kitten" is an Enchanting Tale of Feline Adventure
“The Curious Kitten” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lenora Smith is a delightful story that explores the adventures of a curious kitten who finds herself in a sticky situation. Through the kitten’s journey, the book gently teaches young children about curiosity, consequences, and the importance of seeking help when needed.
Millmont, PA, September 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Curious Kitten”: an endearing adventure into the world of a playful feline. “The Curious Kitten” is the creation of published author, Lenora Smith, who was raised in rural Pennsylvania with four brothers and five sisters. She always enjoyed reading from a young age. She still lives in rural Pennsylvania with her husband of forty-two years and has two married children, Jesse and Leanne.
Smith shares, “The kitten in this book is about to get into some trouble and needs some help to get out of it. Travel along with her as she gets into a sticky situation and needs her mother and some prayer to help her out. It teaches young children about curiosity and what can come of it and gives the opportunity to talk to your own children about curiosity.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lenora Smith’s new book warmly invites readers to join the curious kitten on a journey of discovery and growth.
Consumers can purchase “The Curious Kitten” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Curious Kitten,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Smith shares, “The kitten in this book is about to get into some trouble and needs some help to get out of it. Travel along with her as she gets into a sticky situation and needs her mother and some prayer to help her out. It teaches young children about curiosity and what can come of it and gives the opportunity to talk to your own children about curiosity.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lenora Smith’s new book warmly invites readers to join the curious kitten on a journey of discovery and growth.
Consumers can purchase “The Curious Kitten” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Curious Kitten,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories