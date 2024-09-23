William Miller’s Newly Released "The Distinction Between Cultural and Authentic Christianity" is a Thought-Provoking and Timely Exploration
“The Distinction between Cultural and Authentic Christianity” from Christian Faith Publishing author William Miller is an insightful examination of the differences between cultural Christianity and genuine, scripturally based faith, urging readers to reflect on their spiritual journey.
New-Lenox, IL, September 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Distinction between Cultural and Authentic Christianity,” an insightful examination of the contrasts between cultural Christianity and true, scripturally rooted faith, is the creation of published author, William Miller.
Miller shares, “The Distinction is written in response to Dean Inserra’s The Unsaved Christian: Reaching Cultural Christianity with the Gospel. That book speaks of the most plentiful field of harvest for soul winners in the American Christian churches. That field is the vast congregation of unsaved 'Christians.'
“While Inserra’s book is valuable, it does little to define the difference—the distinction, if you will—between authentic and purely cultural Christians. This book seeks to identify and detail that distinction.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William Miller’s new book provides a detailed and compelling discussion on what it truly means to live as an authentic Christian, challenging readers to examine their faith and its foundations.
Consumers can purchase “The Distinction between Cultural and Authentic Christianity” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Distinction between Cultural and Authentic Christianity,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
