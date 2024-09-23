Evangeline Mendez Stefan’s Newly Released "Shine Love, Joy, and Peace!" is a Powerful Testament of Faith and Resilience

“Shine Love, Joy, and Peace!: The Spirit Code of Humankind and the Secret Journey to True Life after All Deaths: A Self-Help Book” from Christian Faith Publishing author Evangeline Mendez Stefan is an inspiring exploration of faith, divine intervention, and the transformative power of love in the face of life’s greatest challenges.