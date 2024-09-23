Evangeline Mendez Stefan’s Newly Released "Shine Love, Joy, and Peace!" is a Powerful Testament of Faith and Resilience
“Shine Love, Joy, and Peace!: The Spirit Code of Humankind and the Secret Journey to True Life after All Deaths: A Self-Help Book” from Christian Faith Publishing author Evangeline Mendez Stefan is an inspiring exploration of faith, divine intervention, and the transformative power of love in the face of life’s greatest challenges.
Kailua, HI, September 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Shine Love, Joy, and Peace!: The Spirit Code of Humankind and the Secret Journey to True Life after All Deaths: A Self-Help Book”: a compelling narrative that delves into the profound journey of a family facing a life-altering crisis, guided by faith and the search for divine grace. “Shine Love, Joy, and Peace!: The Spirit Code of Humankind and the Secret Journey to True Life after All Deaths: A Self-Help Book” is the creation of published author, Evangeline Mendez Stefan, a dedicated wife and mother who is both an AFAA-certified physical fitness and wellness teacher and certified regression therapist for PTSD recovery.
Stefan shares, “'MY DAUGHTER, TAKE THE CHILD WHERE SHE’S MADE!'
“Three days after a young mother gave birth to her firstborn daughter, she and her husband were informed by one of America’s top Cardiothoracic surgeons that the baby’s heart did not form properly. As of December 8, 2002, there was no known fix for her baby’s condition.
“Shine Love, Joy, and Peace! is a true and startling modern account of divine intervention from heaven as a mother and a father search across America to save their daughter’s life; instead, it became a journey of hope, compassion, mercy, forgiveness, and acceptance of the inevitable encounter of lifesaving grace, of death and resurrection.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Evangeline Mendez Stefan’s new book is a heartfelt testimony to the strength of faith and the miraculous ways in which love and divine grace can manifest even in the darkest of times.
Consumers can purchase “Shine Love, Joy, and Peace!: The Spirit Code of Humankind and the Secret Journey to True Life after All Deaths: A Self-Help Book” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Shine Love, Joy, and Peace!: The Spirit Code of Humankind and the Secret Journey to True Life after All Deaths: A Self-Help Book,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Stefan shares, “'MY DAUGHTER, TAKE THE CHILD WHERE SHE’S MADE!'
“Three days after a young mother gave birth to her firstborn daughter, she and her husband were informed by one of America’s top Cardiothoracic surgeons that the baby’s heart did not form properly. As of December 8, 2002, there was no known fix for her baby’s condition.
“Shine Love, Joy, and Peace! is a true and startling modern account of divine intervention from heaven as a mother and a father search across America to save their daughter’s life; instead, it became a journey of hope, compassion, mercy, forgiveness, and acceptance of the inevitable encounter of lifesaving grace, of death and resurrection.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Evangeline Mendez Stefan’s new book is a heartfelt testimony to the strength of faith and the miraculous ways in which love and divine grace can manifest even in the darkest of times.
Consumers can purchase “Shine Love, Joy, and Peace!: The Spirit Code of Humankind and the Secret Journey to True Life after All Deaths: A Self-Help Book” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Shine Love, Joy, and Peace!: The Spirit Code of Humankind and the Secret Journey to True Life after All Deaths: A Self-Help Book,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories