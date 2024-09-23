Cameron M. Fathauer’s Newly Released “Saving the Subject: How I Found You When I Almost Lost Me” is a Deeply Moving Spiritual Journey of Resilience

“Saving the Subject: How I Found You When I Almost Lost Me” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cameron M. Fathauer, is an inspiring exploration of personal identity, faith, and resilience in the aftermath of a life-altering traumatic brain injury. The book delves into the author’s profound spiritual and emotional journey as he navigates the challenges of recovery and self-discovery.