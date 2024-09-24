Mónika Smith’s New Book, “Drop Your Stones: The Ghosting of Mission La Mosquitia,” is a compelling & deeply personal story of faith and family in the face of uncertainty
Foley, AL, September 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Mónika Smith, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree with a minor in Spanish from the college of education, as well as a master of science degree from the college of education at Mississippi State University, has completed her most recent book, “Drop Your Stones: The Ghosting of Mission La Mosquitia”: a gripping narrative that dives deep into the heart of a family's quest for truth and the spiritual journey that unfolds amidst the dense jungles of Honduras, exploring the complex intersection of faith, family, and the often blurry lines between truth and rumor within missionary work.
Originally from Louisville, Kentucky, author Mónika Smith grew up in the remote jungles of Honduras before moving to Mississippi in order to complete her senior year of high school. After graduating from Mississippi State University, Smith also earned a National Board Certificate in Teaching and, in 2005, she earned a specialist degree in education from the college of education and psychology at the University of Southern Mississippi. Along with her husband Charles, Mónika now lives near the beach in Foley, Alabama, with her two rescued dogs, Stinker and Gump.
“‘Drop Your Stones: The Ghosting of Mission La Mosquitia’ is a story that begins with a missing missionary in the remote jungles of Honduras,” writes Smith. “A young American girl searching for her father finds how loosely tied God’s work is to the formal ‘great commission.’
“The story is punctuated with recollections of mission teams and memories that flood from old newsletters written by her father to the Christians in America. The rumors are fueled by bits of information and others’ opinions that become an organization’s truth without investigations. This is a story of honoring parents, regardless. This is another story of God using two ordinary people and their humanness to help hundreds of people.”
Published by Fulton Books, Mónika Smith’s book is a beautiful tribute to the humanity of her parents and their efforts to help those in need, honoring their dedication and illustrating how ordinary people can make extraordinary impacts. Through honest and candid writings, Smith invites readers to ponder their own beliefs about faith and the truth in this spellbinding account that will keep the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Drop Your Stones: The Ghosting of Mission La Mosquitia” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Originally from Louisville, Kentucky, author Mónika Smith grew up in the remote jungles of Honduras before moving to Mississippi in order to complete her senior year of high school. After graduating from Mississippi State University, Smith also earned a National Board Certificate in Teaching and, in 2005, she earned a specialist degree in education from the college of education and psychology at the University of Southern Mississippi. Along with her husband Charles, Mónika now lives near the beach in Foley, Alabama, with her two rescued dogs, Stinker and Gump.
“‘Drop Your Stones: The Ghosting of Mission La Mosquitia’ is a story that begins with a missing missionary in the remote jungles of Honduras,” writes Smith. “A young American girl searching for her father finds how loosely tied God’s work is to the formal ‘great commission.’
“The story is punctuated with recollections of mission teams and memories that flood from old newsletters written by her father to the Christians in America. The rumors are fueled by bits of information and others’ opinions that become an organization’s truth without investigations. This is a story of honoring parents, regardless. This is another story of God using two ordinary people and their humanness to help hundreds of people.”
Published by Fulton Books, Mónika Smith’s book is a beautiful tribute to the humanity of her parents and their efforts to help those in need, honoring their dedication and illustrating how ordinary people can make extraordinary impacts. Through honest and candid writings, Smith invites readers to ponder their own beliefs about faith and the truth in this spellbinding account that will keep the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Drop Your Stones: The Ghosting of Mission La Mosquitia” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories