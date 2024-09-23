Tiffany Davidson’s New Book, “E Is for Exercise,” Takes Young Readers on a Journey Through the ABCs of Exercise to Help Introduce Them to Fun Fitness Activities
Oakbrook Terrace, IL, September 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Tiffany Davidson, a stay-at-home mom who co-owns a private gym with her husband, has completed her most recent book, “E Is for Exercise”: an engaging educational book designed to help parents teach their children about the importance of a healthy lifestyle and physical activity and instill a love of exercise from an early age.
“Teaching your children about exercise at an early age will set them up for a healthy life!” writes Davidson. “Through educational and fun descriptions of a variety of exercises, you too can engage with your children to show them the ABCs of exercise.”
Published by Fulton Books, Tiffany Davidson’s book is inspired by the author’s two children and her desire to model a healthy lifestyle for them and other mothers. In addition to its engaging content, “E Is for Exercise” is filled with vibrant illustrations and easy-to-follow instructions that make it a valuable resource for families looking to integrate more physical activity into their lives.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “E Is for Exercise” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Teaching your children about exercise at an early age will set them up for a healthy life!” writes Davidson. “Through educational and fun descriptions of a variety of exercises, you too can engage with your children to show them the ABCs of exercise.”
Published by Fulton Books, Tiffany Davidson’s book is inspired by the author’s two children and her desire to model a healthy lifestyle for them and other mothers. In addition to its engaging content, “E Is for Exercise” is filled with vibrant illustrations and easy-to-follow instructions that make it a valuable resource for families looking to integrate more physical activity into their lives.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “E Is for Exercise” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories